Duquesne 78, Bradley 70

BRADLEY (1-4)
Henry 6-12 1-2 14, Leons 3-5 0-0 9, Mast 3-12 2-4 8, Roberts 6-13 4-5 17, Tahvanainen 0-3 0-0 0, Hickman 4-7 3-3 14, Howell 1-3 0-0 2, Boya 3-4 0-0 6, Montgomery 0-3 0-0 0, Kent 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 10-14 70.
DUQUESNE (1-4)
Easley 4-9 0-0 10, Williams 5-12 5-7 15, Acuff 2-3 0-0 4, Okani 0-2 0-0 0, Spears 5-10 3-4 14, Ayers 7-13 8-9 23, Johnson 5-8 0-0 12, Larson 0-1 0-0 0, Rotroff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 16-20 78.
Halftime_Duquesne 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 8-19 (Leons 3-3, Hickman 3-4, Henry 1-2, Roberts 1-2, Kent 0-1, Mast 0-1, Montgomery 0-1, Howell 0-2, Tahvanainen 0-3), Duquesne 6-14 (Johnson 2-2, Easley 2-3, Spears 1-2, Ayers 1-3, Larson 0-1, Williams 0-3). Rebounds_Bradley 33 (Henry 11), Duquesne 33 (Williams, Ayers 7). Assists_Bradley 12 (Howell 4), Duquesne 7 (Spears 4). Total Fouls_Bradley 18, Duquesne 12.
