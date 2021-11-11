E. Kentucky 103, Ohio Valley 74

OHIO VALLEY (0-1)
Garic 3-10 0-1 6, Griska 1-1 0-0 2, Black 4-11 0-0 9, Leavell 9-15 12-16 31, Martin 5-12 1-1 14, Sampson 0-1 0-0 0, Foggin 2-4 0-0 5, Hargrove 0-3 2-2 2, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Byrd 0-0 0-0 0, Duniver 1-2 3-4 5. Totals 25-60 18-24 74.
E. KENTUCKY (2-0)
Balogun 0-2 1-5 1, Moreno 9-15 1-2 22, Beverly 5-14 1-2 13, Robb 1-5 1-2 3, Blanton 5-11 1-1 12, Lewis 4-8 2-3 12, Cruickshank 5-7 0-0 14, Brown 4-6 2-4 12, Jackson 1-4 1-2 3, Wardy 3-3 5-6 11, Reeves-Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-75 15-27 103.
Halftime_E. Kentucky 48-37. 3-Point Goals_Ohio Valley 6-25 (Martin 3-8, Foggin 1-3, Leavell 1-3, Black 1-7, Hargrove 0-1, Garic 0-3), E. Kentucky 14-40 (Cruickshank 4-5, Moreno 3-9, Brown 2-3, Lewis 2-5, Beverly 2-9, Blanton 1-3, Jackson 0-3, Robb 0-3). Fouled Out_Griska, Sampson. Rebounds_Ohio Valley 37 (Leavell 7), E. Kentucky 39 (Moreno 9). Assists_Ohio Valley 9 (Leavell 3), E. Kentucky 15 (Blanton 4). Total Fouls_Ohio Valley 25, E. Kentucky 21. A_2,237 (6,500).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments