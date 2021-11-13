E. Kentucky 77, Milwaukee 71

E. KENTUCKY (3-0)
Balogun 2-4 4-6 8, Moreno 3-10 3-4 10, Beverly 3-13 1-2 9, Robb 4-10 0-1 11, Blanton 4-7 3-4 12, Williams 4-11 1-2 10, Lewis 1-2 0-0 3, Brown 3-7 0-0 8, Cruickshank 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 26-67 12-19 77.
MILWAUKEE (1-1)
St. Pierre 1-3 0-0 2, Baldwin 7-20 3-3 19, Gholston 9-21 2-2 22, Newby 0-2 0-0 0, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 10-12 3-4 23, Browning 0-0 0-0 0, Sinani 1-3 0-0 3, Kane 1-2 0-0 2, Bol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 8-9 71.
Halftime_E. Kentucky 46-31. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 13-33 (Robb 3-6, Brown 2-3, Cruickshank 2-3, Beverly 2-7, Blanton 1-1, Lewis 1-2, Williams 1-5, Moreno 1-6), Milwaukee 5-23 (Gholston 2-7, Baldwin 2-9, Sinani 1-3, Newby 0-2, Thomas 0-2). Rebounds_E. Kentucky 36 (Williams 10), Milwaukee 43 (Baldwin 11). Assists_E. Kentucky 11 (Beverly, Blanton 3), Milwaukee 14 (Baldwin, Newby 4). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 16, Milwaukee 18. A_4,318 (10,783).
