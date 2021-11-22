E. Kentucky 82, E. Illinois 43

E. ILLINOIS (1-4)

Friday 4-5 0-2 8, Rufino Bolis 0-4 0-0 0, Abraham 1-6 0-0 3, Clements 1-8 0-0 3, Schnyders 1-7 0-0 3, Lane 3-10 2-5 9, Charles 3-11 0-0 7, Robinson 0-4 3-4 3, Hamlin 1-1 1-2 3, Bizimana 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 15-57 8-15 43.

E. KENTUCKY (5-1)

Moreno 5-7 2-2 15, Williams 6-10 1-2 16, Cruickshank 4-10 0-0 10, Robb 2-9 0-0 5, Blanton 1-4 0-0 2, Lewis 7-13 0-0 18, Brown 2-11 2-2 7, Balogun 0-0 3-4 3, Jackson 0-7 0-0 0, Wardy 3-5 0-0 6, Reeves-Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-76 8-10 82.

Halftime_E. Kentucky 29-18. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 5-26 (Schnyders 1-3, Abraham 1-5, Charles 1-5, Clements 1-6, Lane 1-6, Rufino Bolis 0-1), E. Kentucky 14-43 (Lewis 4-9, Moreno 3-4, Williams 3-7, Cruickshank 2-5, Brown 1-5, Robb 1-7, Blanton 0-1, Jackson 0-5). Rebounds_E. Illinois 35 (Friday 7), E. Kentucky 49 (Williams, Lewis 10). Assists_E. Illinois 8 (Robinson 4), E. Kentucky 18 (Cruickshank 5). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 10, E. Kentucky 12. A_2,196 (6,500).

