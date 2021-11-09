E. Kentucky 93, Georgetown College 63

GEORGETOWN COLLEGE (0-0)
K.Jones 5-6 3-3 13, Turay 1-4 0-0 2, Boyd 6-12 2-3 15, Wales 0-2 2-2 2, Jay.Williams 2-8 0-0 5, LaMont 4-10 0-0 12, Patterson 3-6 1-2 8, Johnson 1-5 2-2 4, Adams 0-3 2-2 2, Dozier 0-2 0-0 0, Ohmer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 12-14 63.
E. KENTUCKY (0-0)
Jan.Williams 1-2 2-2 4, Beverly 4-7 0-1 9, Lewis 1-5 0-0 2, Robb 8-13 0-1 21, Blanton 3-6 0-0 9, Moreno 6-8 0-0 15, Jackson 3-4 0-0 8, Balogun 5-7 1-2 11, Cruickshank 4-8 0-0 8, Wardy 3-3 0-0 6, Reeves-Young 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 38-67 3-6 93.
Halftime_E. Kentucky 55-29. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown College 7-23 (LaMont 4-10, Patterson 1-1, Boyd 1-2, Jay.Williams 1-4, Johnson 0-1, K.Jones 0-1, Wales 0-1, Adams 0-3), E. Kentucky 14-33 (Robb 5-9, Blanton 3-5, Moreno 3-5, Jackson 2-3, Beverly 1-3, Jan.Williams 0-1, Cruickshank 0-2, Lewis 0-2, Reeves-Young 0-3). Rebounds_Georgetown College 31 (K.Jones 7), E. Kentucky 29 (Moreno 9). Assists_Georgetown College 7 (Turay, Patterson 2), E. Kentucky 19 (Beverly 7). Total Fouls_Georgetown College 9, E. Kentucky 15. A_3,581 (6,500).
