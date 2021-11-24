E. Michigan 72, W. Illinois 68

W. ILLINOIS (4-2)
Barisic 6-17 1-2 16, Pearson 2-6 4-4 8, Flores 2-6 1-2 6, Massner 3-16 2-2 10, Sandage 6-18 6-7 21, Dixon 2-2 1-2 5, Lamar 0-0 0-0 0, Burrell 1-2 0-1 2, Lee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 15-20 68.
E. MICHIGAN (2-3)
N.Scott 3-5 0-0 7, Njie 1-4 2-2 4, Farrakhan 6-11 2-2 14, M.Scott 6-13 2-5 16, Spottsville 4-5 0-1 9, Golson 2-5 0-1 4, McBride 3-5 6-8 12, Binelli 2-7 0-0 6, Savicevic 0-2 0-0 0, Okongo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 12-19 72.
Halftime_W. Illinois 27-25. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 9-23 (Barisic 3-7, Sandage 3-10, Massner 2-4, Flores 1-2), E. Michigan 6-16 (M.Scott 2-4, Binelli 2-7, Spottsville 1-1, N.Scott 1-2, Farrakhan 0-1, McBride 0-1). Fouled Out_Massner. Rebounds_W. Illinois 36 (Pearson 6), E. Michigan 36 (N.Scott 7). Assists_W. Illinois 9 (Sandage 4), E. Michigan 11 (M.Scott, McBride 3). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 18, E. Michigan 19. A_1,145 (8,824).
