On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

E. Michigan 72, W. Illinois 68

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 5:56 pm
< a min read
      

W. ILLINOIS (4-2)

Barisic 6-17 1-2 16, Pearson 2-6 4-4 8, Flores 2-6 1-2 6, Massner 3-16 2-2 10, Sandage 6-18 6-7 21, Dixon 2-2 1-2 5, Lamar 0-0 0-0 0, Burrell 1-2 0-1 2, Lee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 15-20 68.

E. MICHIGAN (2-3)

N.Scott 3-5 0-0 7, Njie 1-4 2-2 4, Farrakhan 6-11 2-2 14, M.Scott 6-13 2-5 16, Spottsville 4-5 0-1 9, Golson 2-5 0-1 4, McBride 3-5 6-8 12, Binelli 2-7 0-0 6, Savicevic 0-2 0-0 0, Okongo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 12-19 72.

Halftime_W. Illinois 27-25. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 9-23 (Barisic 3-7, Sandage 3-10, Massner 2-4, Flores 1-2), E. Michigan 6-16 (M.Scott 2-4, Binelli 2-7, Spottsville 1-1, N.Scott 1-2, Farrakhan 0-1, McBride 0-1). Fouled Out_Massner. Rebounds_W. Illinois 36 (Pearson 6), E. Michigan 36 (N.Scott 7). Assists_W. Illinois 9 (Sandage 4), E. Michigan 11 (M.Scott, McBride 3). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 18, E. Michigan 19. A_1,145 (8,824).

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|23 Cloud Security Demo Forum
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree