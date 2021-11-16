E. Washington 111, Walla Walla University 71

WALLA WALLA UNIVERSITY (0-1)
Lalji 4-8 0-0 11, Daley 1-3 0-0 3, Ford 1-4 0-0 2, Gaddy 5-20 10-13 20, Golden 1-8 0-2 2, Vaughan 5-8 0-0 13, Borges Paraizo 2-7 2-2 7, Sebirokwa 6-12 1-2 13. Totals 25-70 13-19 71.
E. WASHINGTON (1-2)
Acliese 7-11 6-7 20, Allegri 3-8 0-1 8, Price 8-9 3-3 19, Bergersen 2-3 0-0 5, Venters 9-13 8-8 27, George 1-4 3-4 5, Landdeck 4-11 1-2 10, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0, Elkugia 3-4 0-0 8, Folarin 2-5 3-9 7, Radocaj 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 40-71 24-34 111.
Halftime_E. Washington 55-27. 3-Point Goals_Walla Walla University 8-29 (Vaughan 3-5, Lalji 3-6, Daley 1-3, Borges Paraizo 1-4, Ford 0-1, Gaddy 0-5, Golden 0-5), E. Washington 7-26 (Elkugia 2-3, Allegri 2-6, Bergersen 1-1, Venters 1-3, Landdeck 1-6, Price 0-1, Radocaj 0-1, George 0-2, Acliese 0-3). Rebounds_Walla Walla University 28 (Gaddy 13), E. Washington 47 (Price 11). Assists_Walla Walla University 14 (Daley, Golden, Vaughan 3), E. Washington 26 (Venters 6). Total Fouls_Walla Walla University 26, E. Washington 21. A_1,020 (6,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments