Eads Jr. lifts Appalachian St. over Hartford 69-59

The Associated Press
November 29, 2021 9:33 pm
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Eads Jr. had a career-high 20 points as Appalachian State beat Hartford 69-59 on Monday night.

Eads Jr. hit 8 of 10 shots, including 4 of 6 from deep.

Adrian Delph had 12 points for Appalachian State (4-4). Donovan Gregory added 11 points. CJ Huntley had seven rebounds.

Austin Williams had 19 points and six assists for the Hawks (0-6), who have now lost six consecutive games to start the season. Briggs McClain added 14 points and six rebounds. Moses Flowers had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

