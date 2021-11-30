East Carolina 63, Old Dominion 62

OLD DOMINION (3-5)
Ezikpe 4-6 4-5 12, Hunter 1-6 2-2 4, Keyser 8-16 1-1 19, Long 4-8 1-3 9, Oliver 2-4 0-0 6, Trice 2-7 4-6 8, Stines 0-4 2-2 2, Essien 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-52 14-19 62.
EAST CAROLINA (6-2)
Jackson 6-10 3-4 21, Suggs 5-12 1-3 14, Debaut 0-1 0-0 0, Miles 0-5 0-0 0, Newton 5-10 0-0 13, B.Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, Robinson-White 2-7 0-1 5, Felton 2-5 0-0 6, Lestin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 4-8 63.
Halftime_East Carolina 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 4-11 (Keyser 2-4, Oliver 2-4, Hunter 0-1, Long 0-1, Stines 0-1), East Carolina 15-27 (Jackson 6-7, Suggs 3-5, Newton 3-6, Felton 2-4, Robinson-White 1-3, Miles 0-2). Rebounds_Old Dominion 35 (Ezikpe 8), East Carolina 28 (Suggs 8). Assists_Old Dominion 15 (Hunter 5), East Carolina 19 (Newton 8). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 15, East Carolina 14. A_2,250 (8,000).
