Eastern Washington steamrolls Walla Walla U 111-71

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Freshman Steele Venters had a career-high 27 points and freshman Ethan Price finished with a double-double as Eastern Washington rolled past Walla Walla University 111-71 in nonconference play on Monday night for its first win of the season.

Venters hit 9 of 13 shots from the floor and all eight of his free throws for the Eagles (1-2). Price scored 19 on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double. Linton Acliese III added 20 points for the Eagles. Acliese sank 7 of 11 shots as EWU shot 56.3 percent for the game (40 of 71). Freshman reserve Mason Landdeck scored 10.

KiAndre Gaddy had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolves. Andrew Vaughan and Almonds Sebirokwa each scored 13.

