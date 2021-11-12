On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 8:50 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Harvard 3 0 0 0 9 17 6 4 1 0
Rensselaer 3 1 0 0 9 13 7 5 3 1
Quinnipiac 2 0 0 0 6 4 0 7 1 2
Princeton 2 0 0 0 6 12 5 3 1 0
St. Lawrence 1 0 1 0 5 6 5 2 2 3
N. Iowa 1 2 1 0 3 8 12 2 6 2
Cornell 1 1 0 0 3 7 7 3 1 0
Brown 1 2 0 0 3 5 7 1 2 0
Dartmouth 1 2 0 0 3 10 16 1 3 0
Clarkson 0 2 0 0 1 4 7 4 4 1
Colgate 0 2 0 0 0 3 8 5 6 0
Yale 0 3 0 0 0 2 11 0 3 0

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton 2, LIU 1

Harvard at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Arizona St. at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Yale vs. Army at Tate Rink, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa at Colgate, 3 p.m.

LIU at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Rensselaer at Cornell, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Dartmouth at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Harvard at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

St. Lawrence at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Brown at Cornell, 7 p.m.

LIU at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Yale at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

St. Lawrence at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Yale at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Brown at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Rensselaer vs. LIU at Northwell Health Ice Center, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Vermont at Yale, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

Dartmouth vs. Providence at Schneider Arena, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown vs. Holy Cross at Hart Recreation Center, 7 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Clarkson vs. Wisconsin at Kohl Center, 8:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell