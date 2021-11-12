ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Harvard
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|17
|6
|4
|1
|0
|Rensselaer
|3
|1
|0
|0
|9
|13
|7
|5
|3
|1
|Quinnipiac
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|0
|7
|1
|2
|Princeton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|5
|3
|1
|0
|St. Lawrence
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|N. Iowa
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|8
|12
|2
|6
|2
|Cornell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|7
|3
|1
|0
|Brown
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|7
|1
|2
|0
|Dartmouth
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|10
|16
|1
|3
|0
|Clarkson
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|4
|4
|1
|Colgate
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|5
|6
|0
|Yale
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0
|3
|0
Friday’s Games
Princeton 2, LIU 1
Harvard at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Yale vs. Army at Tate Rink, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N. Iowa at Colgate, 3 p.m.
LIU at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Rensselaer at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Harvard at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19
St. Lawrence at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Brown at Cornell, 7 p.m.
LIU at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Yale at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
St. Lawrence at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Yale at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Brown at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.
Rensselaer vs. LIU at Northwell Health Ice Center, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Vermont at Yale, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
Dartmouth vs. Providence at Schneider Arena, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Brown vs. Holy Cross at Hart Recreation Center, 7 p.m.
Rochester Institute of Technology at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Clarkson vs. Wisconsin at Kohl Center, 8:07 p.m.
