Sports News

ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 12:26 am
All Times EDT

Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Rensselaer 3 2 0 9 29 23 5 4 1
Harvard 3 1 0 9 27 17 4 2 0
Dartmouth 2 2 0 6 14 22 2 3 0
Quinnipiac 2 0 0 6 31 15 8 1 2
Cornell 2 1 0 6 15 20 4 1 0
Princeton 2 0 0 6 15 10 3 1 0
St. Lawrence 2 1 1 5 15 21 2 3 3
Clarkson 1 2 0 4 28 23 5 4 1
Union 1 3 1 3 23 39 2 7 2
Colgate 1 2 0 3 42 37 6 6 0
Brown 1 2 0 3 5 7 1 2 0
Yale 0 3 0 0 5 17 0 4 0
Friday’s Games

Princeton 2 LIU 1

Army West Point 6, Yale 3

Colgate 5, Rensselaer 2

Cornell 4, Union 1

Clarkson 6, Harvard 2

Dartmouth 3, St. Lawrence 2

Quinnipiac 5, Arizona St. 3

Saturday’s Games

Union at Colgate, 4 p.m.

LIU at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Rensselaer at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Harvard at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Yale, 7 p.m.

