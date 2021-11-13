ECAC Glance

All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Rensselaer
|3
|2
|0
|9
|29
|23
|5
|4
|1
|Harvard
|3
|1
|0
|9
|27
|17
|4
|2
|0
|Dartmouth
|2
|2
|0
|6
|14
|22
|2
|3
|0
|Quinnipiac
|2
|0
|0
|6
|31
|15
|8
|1
|2
|Cornell
|2
|1
|0
|6
|15
|20
|4
|1
|0
|Princeton
|2
|0
|0
|6
|15
|10
|3
|1
|0
|St. Lawrence
|2
|1
|1
|5
|15
|21
|2
|3
|3
|Clarkson
|1
|2
|0
|4
|28
|23
|5
|4
|1
|Union
|1
|3
|1
|3
|23
|39
|2
|7
|2
|Colgate
|1
|2
|0
|3
|42
|37
|6
|6
|0
|Brown
|1
|2
|0
|3
|5
|7
|1
|2
|0
|Yale
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|17
|0
|4
|0
Princeton 2 LIU 1
Army West Point 6, Yale 3
Colgate 5, Rensselaer 2
Cornell 4, Union 1
Clarkson 6, Harvard 2
Dartmouth 3, St. Lawrence 2
Quinnipiac 5, Arizona St. 3
Union at Colgate, 4 p.m.
LIU at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Rensselaer at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Harvard at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Yale, 7 p.m.
