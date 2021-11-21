Trending:
ECAC Glance

November 21, 2021 11:18 pm
All Times EDT

Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 4 1 0 1 0 14 32 15 7 1 0
Clarkson 3 1 0 0 2 11 41 28 7 4 2
Quinnipiac 3 0 0 1 0 11 46 19 10 1 3
Harvard 3 1 0 1 0 11 28 18 4 2 1
Rensselaer 3 3 0 0 0 9 41 38 6 5 2
Colgate 3 3 0 0 0 9 51 39 8 7 0
St. Lawrence 2 1 0 1 1 9 22 34 3 4 4
Princeton 2 2 0 0 0 6 26 28 3 3 1
Dartmouth 2 3 0 0 0 6 14 25 2 4 0
Union 1 3 0 1 1 6 25 39 3 7 2
Brown 1 3 0 0 1 4 7 16 1 4 0
Yale 0 5 0 0 0 0 5 23 0 6 0
Saturday’s Games

Cornell 3, Yale 0

Clarkson 8, Princeton 3

Quinnipiac 8, St. Lawrence 0

Colgate 6, Brown 0

Tuesday’s Games

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brown at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Providence, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

