ECAC Glance

All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Cornell
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|14
|32
|15
|7
|1
|0
|Clarkson
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11
|41
|28
|7
|4
|2
|Quinnipiac
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|46
|19
|10
|1
|3
|Harvard
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|11
|28
|18
|4
|2
|1
|Rensselaer
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|41
|38
|6
|5
|2
|Colgate
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|51
|39
|8
|7
|0
|St. Lawrence
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|9
|22
|34
|3
|4
|4
|Princeton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|26
|28
|3
|3
|1
|Dartmouth
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|14
|25
|2
|4
|0
|Union
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6
|25
|39
|3
|7
|2
|Brown
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|16
|1
|4
|0
|Yale
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|23
|0
|6
|0
Cornell 3, Yale 0
Clarkson 8, Princeton 3
Quinnipiac 8, St. Lawrence 0
Colgate 6, Brown 0
Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Brown at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Providence, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments