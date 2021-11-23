Trending:
ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 10:36 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 5 1 0 0 14 28 13 7 1 0
Harvard 4 1 1 0 14 25 15 5 2 1
Clarkson 3 2 1 0 11 23 14 7 4 2
Quinnipiac 3 0 1 0 10 14 2 10 1 3
Colgate 3 3 0 0 9 17 12 8 7 0
Rensselaer 3 3 0 0 9 18 23 6 5 2
St. Lawrence 2 2 2 0 9 15 21 3 4 4
Princeton 2 2 0 0 6 19 19 3 3 1
N. Iowa 2 3 1 0 6 11 16 3 7 2
Dartmouth 2 3 0 0 6 13 21 2 4 0
Brown 1 5 0 0 4 9 21 1 5 0
Yale 0 5 0 0 0 2 17 0 6 0

___

Tuesday’s Games

Harvard 5, Brown 2

Wednesday’s Games

Vermont at Yale, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth vs. Providence at Schneider Arena, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown vs. Holy Cross at Hart Recreation Center, 7 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Clarkson vs. Wisconsin at Kohl Center, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa vs. Merrimack at J. Thom Lawler Arena, 4 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Providence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Colgate vs. UConn at XL Center, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Cornell, 8 p.m.

Clarkson vs. Wisconsin at Kohl Center, 8:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rensselaer vs. Northeastern at Matthews Arena, 3 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Harvard vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Colgate at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.

Princeton at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

