ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Cornell
|5
|1
|0
|0
|14
|28
|13
|7
|1
|0
|Harvard
|4
|1
|1
|0
|14
|25
|15
|5
|2
|1
|Clarkson
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|23
|14
|7
|4
|2
|Quinnipiac
|3
|0
|1
|0
|10
|14
|2
|10
|1
|3
|Colgate
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|17
|12
|8
|7
|0
|Rensselaer
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|18
|23
|6
|5
|2
|St. Lawrence
|2
|2
|2
|0
|9
|15
|21
|3
|4
|4
|Princeton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|19
|3
|3
|1
|N. Iowa
|2
|3
|1
|0
|6
|11
|16
|3
|7
|2
|Dartmouth
|2
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|21
|2
|4
|0
|Brown
|1
|5
|0
|0
|4
|9
|21
|1
|5
|0
|Yale
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0
|6
|0
Tuesday’s Games
Harvard 5, Brown 2
Wednesday’s Games
Vermont at Yale, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Dartmouth vs. Providence at Schneider Arena, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Brown vs. Holy Cross at Hart Recreation Center, 7 p.m.
Rochester Institute of Technology at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Clarkson vs. Wisconsin at Kohl Center, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N. Iowa vs. Merrimack at J. Thom Lawler Arena, 4 p.m.
Rochester Institute of Technology at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Providence at Brown, 7 p.m.
Colgate vs. UConn at XL Center, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Cornell, 8 p.m.
Clarkson vs. Wisconsin at Kohl Center, 8:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Rensselaer vs. Northeastern at Matthews Arena, 3 p.m.
Vermont at Dartmouth, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Harvard vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Colgate at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.
Princeton at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
