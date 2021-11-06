ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 5 5 0 0 0 10 20 8 Reading 5 3 1 1 0 7 18 18 Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 14 Adirondack 4 1 2 1 0 3 11 12 Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15 Trois-Rivieres 5 1 4 0 0 2 10 17

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 7 5 2 0 0 10 28 25 Jacksonville 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 10 Orlando 5 2 2 1 0 5 18 19 Florida 5 2 2 0 1 5 14 16 Atlanta 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 7 South Carolina 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 6 Greenville 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 5 4 1 0 0 8 27 13 Cincinnati 5 3 2 0 0 6 11 15 Fort Wayne 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 9 Indy 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 10 Kalamazoo 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 12 Wheeling 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 15 Iowa 7 1 5 1 0 3 22 39

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 7 5 2 0 0 10 27 21 Allen 5 2 1 2 0 6 16 20 Idaho 6 3 3 0 0 6 19 18 Rapid City 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 17 Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Tulsa 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 8 Wichita 5 1 4 0 0 2 16 18

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 1

Indy 6, Iowa 3

Reading 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 4

Florida 4, Maine 1

Atlanta 3, Jacksonville 0

Norfolk 6, Orlando 5

Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 2

Allen 3, Wichita 1

Utah 5, Rapid City 2

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Florida at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.