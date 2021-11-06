ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|20
|8
|Reading
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|18
|18
|Maine
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|14
|Adirondack
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|11
|12
|Worcester
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
|Trois-Rivieres
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|10
|17
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|28
|25
|Jacksonville
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|11
|10
|Orlando
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|18
|19
|Florida
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|14
|16
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|7
|South Carolina
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|6
|Greenville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|27
|13
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|11
|15
|Fort Wayne
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|9
|Indy
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|15
|10
|Kalamazoo
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|12
|Wheeling
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|15
|Iowa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|22
|39
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|27
|21
|Allen
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|6
|16
|20
|Idaho
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|19
|18
|Rapid City
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|15
|17
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Tulsa
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|8
|Wichita
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|16
|18
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 1
Indy 6, Iowa 3
Reading 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 4
Florida 4, Maine 1
Atlanta 3, Jacksonville 0
Norfolk 6, Orlando 5
Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 2
Allen 3, Wichita 1
Utah 5, Rapid City 2
Saturday’s Games
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Florida at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
