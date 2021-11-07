ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|29
|14
|Reading
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|21
|22
|Adirondack
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|17
|21
|Maine
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|14
|Trois-Rivieres
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|14
|20
|Worcester
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|23
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|28
|25
|Florida
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|22
|19
|South Carolina
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|16
|11
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|12
|Jacksonville
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|16
|19
|Orlando
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|18
|19
|Greenville
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|35
|18
|Fort Wayne
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|21
|13
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|17
|16
|Wheeling
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|20
|22
|Indy
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|17
|15
|Kalamazoo
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|13
|18
|Iowa
|8
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|23
|45
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|31
|24
|Idaho
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|22
|23
|Kansas City
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|20
|18
|Tulsa
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|13
|11
|Allen
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|21
|27
|Rapid City
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|18
|21
|Wichita
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|19
|19
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3
Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 4
South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 2
Florida 4, Worcester 2
Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 2
Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 0
Cincinnati 6, Iowa 1
Kansas City 7, Allen 5
Tulsa 4, Idaho 1
Utah 4, Rapid City 3
Sunday’s Games
Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 0
Atlanta 7, Greenville 5
Florida 4, Worcester 1
South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 3
Wheeling 5, Indy 2
Idaho 2, Tulsa 1
Wichita 3, Kansas City 1
Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
