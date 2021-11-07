Trending:
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
November 7, 2021 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 7 6 1 0 0 12 29 14
Reading 6 3 1 1 1 8 21 22
Adirondack 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 21
Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 14
Trois-Rivieres 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20
Worcester 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 23

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Norfolk 7 5 2 0 0 10 28 25
Florida 7 4 2 0 1 9 22 19
South Carolina 5 4 1 0 0 8 16 11
Atlanta 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 12
Jacksonville 6 2 2 1 1 6 16 19
Orlando 5 2 2 1 0 5 18 19
Greenville 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 7 5 2 0 0 10 35 18
Fort Wayne 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 13
Cincinnati 6 4 2 0 0 8 17 16
Wheeling 6 3 3 0 0 6 20 22
Indy 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15
Kalamazoo 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 18
Iowa 8 1 6 1 0 3 23 45

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 24
Idaho 8 4 4 0 0 8 22 23
Kansas City 5 3 2 0 0 6 20 18
Tulsa 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 11
Allen 6 2 2 2 0 6 21 27
Rapid City 6 2 3 1 0 5 18 21
Wichita 6 2 4 0 0 4 19 19

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3

Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 4

South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 2

Florida 4, Worcester 2

Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 2

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 0

Cincinnati 6, Iowa 1

Kansas City 7, Allen 5

Tulsa 4, Idaho 1

Utah 4, Rapid City 3

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 0

Atlanta 7, Greenville 5

Florida 4, Worcester 1

South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 3

Wheeling 5, Indy 2

Idaho 2, Tulsa 1

Wichita 3, Kansas City 1

Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

