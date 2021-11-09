On Air: Innovation In Government
Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 7 6 1 0 0 12 29 14
Reading 6 3 1 1 1 8 21 22
Adirondack 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 21
Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 14
Trois-Rivieres 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20
Worcester 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 23

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Norfolk 7 5 2 0 0 10 28 25
Florida 7 4 2 0 1 9 22 19
South Carolina 5 4 1 0 0 8 16 11
Atlanta 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 12
Jacksonville 6 2 2 1 1 6 16 19
Orlando 5 2 2 1 0 5 18 19
Greenville 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 7 5 2 0 0 10 35 18
Fort Wayne 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 13
Cincinnati 6 4 2 0 0 8 17 16
Wheeling 6 3 3 0 0 6 20 22
Indy 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15
Kalamazoo 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 18
Iowa 8 1 6 1 0 3 23 45

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 24
Idaho 8 4 4 0 0 8 22 23
Kansas City 5 3 2 0 0 6 20 18
Tulsa 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 11
Allen 6 2 2 2 0 6 21 27
Rapid City 6 2 3 1 0 5 18 21
Wichita 6 2 4 0 0 4 19 19

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

