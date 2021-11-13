ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|32
|16
|Reading
|8
|4
|1
|2
|1
|11
|29
|28
|Adirondack
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|22
|25
|Trois-Rivieres
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|22
|27
|Maine
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|21
|22
|Worcester
|6
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|14
|26
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|34
|33
|Florida
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|11
|26
|19
|South Carolina
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|22
|17
|Atlanta
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|20
|14
|Jacksonville
|9
|3
|4
|1
|1
|8
|22
|26
|Orlando
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|24
|28
|Greenville
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|15
|21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|23
|14
|Toledo
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|37
|21
|Cincinnati
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|21
|20
|Wheeling
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|23
|24
|Indy
|7
|2
|4
|0
|1
|5
|22
|23
|Iowa
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|28
|48
|Kalamazoo
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|13
|18
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|35
|29
|Idaho
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|28
|28
|Tulsa
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|16
|12
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|23
|21
|Rapid City
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|23
|27
|Allen
|7
|2
|3
|2
|0
|6
|23
|33
|Wichita
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|25
|23
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2
Adirondack 5, Utah 4
Jacksonville 3, Orlando 1
Reading 5, Norfolk 2
Atlanta 4, South Carolina 2
Florida 4, Greenville 0
Trois-Rivieres 8, Maine 7
Wheeling 3, Toledo 2
Fort Wayne 2, Cincinnati 1
Iowa 5, Indy 3
Tulsa 3, Kansas City 1
Wichita 6, Allen 2
Rapid City 4, Idaho 2
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina 4, Orlando 2
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 3 p.m.
Utah at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Maine at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.
