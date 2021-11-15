ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|39
|24
|Reading
|9
|5
|1
|2
|1
|13
|33
|28
|Adirondack
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|26
|31
|Maine
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|25
|25
|Trois-Rivieres
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|25
|31
|Worcester
|8
|2
|5
|0
|1
|5
|22
|33
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|10
|6
|2
|1
|1
|14
|33
|26
|Norfolk
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|34
|37
|Atlanta
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|23
|16
|South Carolina
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|25
|23
|Orlando
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|30
|31
|Jacksonville
|9
|3
|4
|1
|1
|8
|22
|26
|Greenville
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|19
|26
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|13
|30
|19
|Cincinnati
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|26
|24
|Toledo
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|44
|28
|Wheeling
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|32
|33
|Kalamazoo
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|23
|22
|Iowa
|10
|2
|6
|2
|0
|6
|30
|51
|Indy
|9
|2
|6
|0
|1
|5
|28
|37
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|41
|33
|Idaho
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|31
|28
|Kansas City
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|30
|25
|Tulsa
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|16
|12
|Wichita
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|27
|24
|Rapid City
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|23
|30
|Allen
|9
|2
|5
|2
|0
|6
|28
|42
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Newfoundland 5, Worcester 3
Adirondack 3, Utah 2
Atlanta 3, Florida 2
Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Orlando 6, South Carolina 3
Kalamazoo 3, Iowa 2
Wheeling 5, Fort Wayne 4
Wichita 2, Allen 1
Toledo 7, Indy 4
Monday’s Games
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Maine at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
