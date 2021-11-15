ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 10 8 2 0 0 16 39 24 Reading 9 5 1 2 1 13 33 28 Adirondack 9 4 4 1 0 9 26 31 Maine 7 3 3 1 0 7 25 25 Trois-Rivieres 8 3 5 0 0 6 25 31 Worcester 8 2 5 0 1 5 22 33

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 10 6 2 1 1 14 33 26 Norfolk 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 37 Atlanta 6 5 1 0 0 10 23 16 South Carolina 8 5 3 0 0 10 25 23 Orlando 9 4 4 1 0 9 30 31 Jacksonville 9 3 4 1 1 8 22 26 Greenville 8 2 6 0 0 4 19 26

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 8 6 1 1 0 13 30 19 Cincinnati 9 6 3 0 0 12 26 24 Toledo 10 6 4 0 0 12 44 28 Wheeling 9 5 4 0 0 10 32 33 Kalamazoo 7 4 3 0 0 8 23 22 Iowa 10 2 6 2 0 6 30 51 Indy 9 2 6 0 1 5 28 37

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 11 7 4 0 0 14 41 33 Idaho 11 6 5 0 0 12 31 28 Kansas City 8 5 3 0 0 10 30 25 Tulsa 6 4 2 0 0 8 16 12 Wichita 9 4 5 0 0 8 27 24 Rapid City 9 3 5 1 0 7 23 30 Allen 9 2 5 2 0 6 28 42

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Worcester 3

Adirondack 3, Utah 2

Atlanta 3, Florida 2

Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Orlando 6, South Carolina 3

Kalamazoo 3, Iowa 2

Wheeling 5, Fort Wayne 4

Wichita 2, Allen 1

Toledo 7, Indy 4

Monday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.