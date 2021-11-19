On Air: Agency in Focus
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 10 8 2 0 0 16 39 24
Reading 9 5 1 2 1 13 33 28
Maine 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 27
Adirondack 10 4 5 1 0 9 28 34
Worcester 9 3 5 0 1 7 28 35
Trois-Rivieres 9 3 6 0 0 6 27 37

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 12 7 3 1 1 16 38 31
Norfolk 11 7 4 0 0 14 37 37
Orlando 11 5 5 1 0 11 35 36
Atlanta 7 5 2 0 0 10 25 21
South Carolina 9 5 4 0 0 10 25 26
Jacksonville 11 3 6 1 1 8 24 31
Greenville 9 3 6 0 0 6 24 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 9 6 2 1 0 13 30 20
Toledo 10 6 4 0 0 12 44 28
Cincinnati 10 6 4 0 0 12 28 28
Kalamazoo 8 5 3 0 0 10 27 24
Wheeling 9 5 4 0 0 10 32 33
Indy 10 3 6 0 1 7 29 37
Iowa 10 2 6 2 0 6 30 51

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 11 7 4 0 0 14 41 33
Idaho 12 7 5 0 0 14 34 30
Tulsa 8 6 2 0 0 12 24 15
Kansas City 10 5 5 0 0 10 33 33
Wichita 9 4 5 0 0 8 27 24
Rapid City 10 3 5 1 1 8 28 36
Allen 10 3 5 2 0 8 34 47

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Maine at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk at Reading, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

