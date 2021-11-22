On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 12 10 2 0 0 20 44 27
Reading 12 6 2 3 1 16 38 34
Maine 11 5 4 2 0 12 37 36
Adirondack 12 5 6 1 0 11 31 40
Worcester 11 4 6 0 1 9 32 40
Trois-Rivieres 11 4 7 0 0 8 32 41

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 13 7 3 1 2 17 40 34
Norfolk 12 7 5 0 0 14 38 39
Orlando 12 6 5 1 0 13 40 40
Atlanta 10 6 4 0 0 12 31 30
Jacksonville 13 5 6 1 1 12 31 36
South Carolina 10 5 5 0 0 10 25 28
Greenville 11 5 6 0 0 10 30 29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 12 8 3 1 0 17 38 29
Toledo 12 8 4 0 0 16 55 30
Cincinnati 12 7 5 0 0 14 33 33
Kalamazoo 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 31
Wheeling 11 5 6 0 0 10 36 41
Indy 12 4 7 0 1 9 37 44
Iowa 13 3 8 2 0 8 37 63

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 14 9 5 0 0 18 51 42
Idaho 14 8 6 0 0 16 40 33
Tulsa 10 6 3 0 1 13 28 24
Wichita 11 6 5 0 0 12 36 28
Kansas City 13 6 7 0 0 12 42 43
Rapid City 12 4 6 1 1 10 38 42
Allen 12 4 6 2 0 10 40 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Reading 2, Norfolk 1

Greenville 4, Atlanta 1

        Insight by V3Gate: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives discuss how their agencies are deploying software that works, and that users really like.

Utah 4, Kansas City 2

Iowa 5, Fort Wayne 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|22 Session 1: Transform the IT experience:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

F-35A Lightning II fighter flies high over Salinas