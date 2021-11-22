ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 12 10 2 0 0 20 44 27 Reading 12 6 2 3 1 16 38 34 Maine 11 5 4 2 0 12 37 36 Adirondack 12 5 6 1 0 11 31 40 Worcester 11 4 6 0 1 9 32 40 Trois-Rivieres 11 4 7 0 0 8 32 41

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 13 7 3 1 2 17 40 34 Norfolk 12 7 5 0 0 14 38 39 Orlando 12 6 5 1 0 13 40 40 Atlanta 10 6 4 0 0 12 31 30 Jacksonville 13 5 6 1 1 12 31 36 South Carolina 10 5 5 0 0 10 25 28 Greenville 11 5 6 0 0 10 30 29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 12 8 3 1 0 17 38 29 Toledo 12 8 4 0 0 16 55 30 Cincinnati 12 7 5 0 0 14 33 33 Kalamazoo 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 31 Wheeling 11 5 6 0 0 10 36 41 Indy 12 4 7 0 1 9 37 44 Iowa 13 3 8 2 0 8 37 63

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 14 9 5 0 0 18 51 42 Idaho 14 8 6 0 0 16 40 33 Tulsa 10 6 3 0 1 13 28 24 Wichita 11 6 5 0 0 12 36 28 Kansas City 13 6 7 0 0 12 42 43 Rapid City 12 4 6 1 1 10 38 42 Allen 12 4 6 2 0 10 40 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Reading 2, Norfolk 1

Greenville 4, Atlanta 1

Utah 4, Kansas City 2

Iowa 5, Fort Wayne 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.