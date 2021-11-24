Trending:
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 10:09 am
2 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 13 11 2 0 0 22 50 30
Reading 12 6 2 3 1 16 38 34
Maine 11 5 4 2 0 12 37 36
Adirondack 13 5 7 1 0 11 34 46
Worcester 11 4 6 0 1 9 32 40
Trois-Rivieres 11 4 7 0 0 8 32 41

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 13 7 3 1 2 17 40 34
Orlando 13 7 5 1 0 15 41 40
Norfolk 12 7 5 0 0 14 38 39
Jacksonville 14 6 6 1 1 14 35 39
Atlanta 11 6 4 1 0 13 31 31
Greenville 11 5 6 0 0 10 30 29
South Carolina 11 5 6 0 0 10 28 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 12 8 3 1 0 17 38 29
Toledo 12 8 4 0 0 16 55 30
Cincinnati 12 7 5 0 0 14 33 33
Kalamazoo 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 31
Wheeling 11 5 6 0 0 10 36 41
Indy 12 4 7 0 1 9 37 44
Iowa 13 3 8 2 0 8 37 63

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 14 9 5 0 0 18 51 42
Idaho 14 8 6 0 0 16 40 33
Tulsa 10 6 3 0 1 13 28 24
Wichita 11 6 5 0 0 12 36 28
Kansas City 13 6 7 0 0 12 42 43
Rapid City 12 4 6 1 1 10 38 42
Allen 12 4 6 2 0 10 40 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 3

Orlando 1, Atlanta 0

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 3

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 11 a.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

