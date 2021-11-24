ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|13
|11
|2
|0
|0
|22
|50
|30
|Reading
|12
|6
|2
|3
|1
|16
|38
|34
|Maine
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|12
|37
|36
|Adirondack
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|11
|34
|46
|Worcester
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|32
|40
|Trois-Rivieres
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|32
|41
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|13
|7
|3
|1
|2
|17
|40
|34
|Orlando
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|41
|40
|Norfolk
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|38
|39
|Jacksonville
|14
|6
|6
|1
|1
|14
|35
|39
|Atlanta
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|13
|31
|31
|Greenville
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|30
|29
|South Carolina
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|28
|32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|38
|29
|Toledo
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|55
|30
|Cincinnati
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|33
|33
|Kalamazoo
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|34
|31
|Wheeling
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|36
|41
|Indy
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|9
|37
|44
|Iowa
|13
|3
|8
|2
|0
|8
|37
|63
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|51
|42
|Idaho
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|40
|33
|Tulsa
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|28
|24
|Wichita
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|36
|28
|Kansas City
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|42
|43
|Rapid City
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|38
|42
|Allen
|12
|4
|6
|2
|0
|10
|40
|57
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 3
Orlando 1, Atlanta 0
Wednesday’s Games
Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 3
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Norfolk at Orlando, 11 a.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments