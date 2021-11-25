ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 13 11 2 0 0 22 50 30 Reading 13 6 3 3 1 16 39 39 Maine 12 6 4 2 0 14 41 38 Adirondack 13 5 7 1 0 11 34 46 Trois-Rivieres 12 5 7 0 0 10 37 42 Worcester 12 4 7 0 1 9 34 44

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 14 7 3 1 3 18 44 39 Jacksonville 15 7 6 1 1 16 40 43 Orlando 13 7 5 1 0 15 41 40 Norfolk 12 7 5 0 0 14 38 39 Atlanta 11 6 4 1 0 13 31 31 Greenville 11 5 6 0 0 10 30 29 South Carolina 11 5 6 0 0 10 28 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 13 8 4 1 0 17 41 33 Toledo 13 8 5 0 0 16 57 39 Cincinnati 13 8 5 0 0 16 42 35 Kalamazoo 11 7 4 0 0 14 38 34 Wheeling 12 6 6 0 0 12 41 42 Iowa 14 4 8 2 0 10 41 64 Indy 13 4 8 0 1 9 38 49

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 14 9 5 0 0 18 51 42 Idaho 15 9 6 0 0 18 44 35 Tulsa 10 6 3 0 1 13 28 24 Wichita 12 6 5 1 0 13 37 30 Rapid City 13 5 6 1 1 12 40 43 Kansas City 14 6 8 0 0 12 43 47 Allen 13 4 7 2 0 10 42 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, Florida 4

Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 3

Maine 4, Worcester 2

Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 3

Trois-Rivieres 5, Reading 1

Wheeling 5, Indy 1

Cincinnati 9, Toledo 2

Iowa 4, Kansas City 1

Rapid City 2, Wichita 1

Idaho 4, Allen 2

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 11 a.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

