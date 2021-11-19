EKU hosts Albany

Albany (0-3) vs. Eastern Kentucky (3-1)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany and Eastern Kentucky look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of home losses in their last game. Eastern Kentucky lost 79-78 to James Madison on Tuesday, while Albany came up short in a 60-53 game to Harvard on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Eastern Kentucky’s Michael Moreno has averaged 12.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Devontae Blanton has put up 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Great Danes, De’Vondre Perry has averaged 14.3 points and six rebounds while Matt Cerruti has put up 10.7 points.DOMINANT DE’VONDRE: Perry has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky as a collective unit has made 13.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-best among Division I teams.

