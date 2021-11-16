Ellis, sloppy No. 14 Alabama get past South Alabama 73-68

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Keon Ellis scored 18 points, Jahvon Quinerly made a go-ahead layup with under three minutes to go and No. 14 Alabama got past South Alabama 73-68 Tuesday night.

The Crimson Tide (3-0) trailed 34-31 at the break, largely due to uncharacteristically sloppy play, committing 14 turnovers in the first half after having a total of 14 in its season opener and eight in its second game.

Charles Manning Jr., who had 23 points for Jaguars (1-2), hit a 3 that made it 62-all with 3:09 remaining. Quinerly’s basket put Alabama ahead for good.

Jaden Shackelford added 18 points and had four of the seven 3-pointers that Alabama made. Darius Miles added 10 points off the bench and Quinerly had eight. Charles Bediako was key to the defensive effort with five blocks and three steals.

Manning also had six rebounds and four assists. Senior Kayo Gonzales added 12 points, all of them coming from behind the 3-point line.

A layup by Ellis tied it just under 12 minutes left. His corner 3-pointer started an 8-0 run that got Alabama rolling.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama got its first taste of a close game and responded by making seven of 10 free throws in the final two minutes. South Alabama’s ability to force the Crimson Tide into a high-stress situation bodes well its future, as this was by far its toughest nonconference game of the season.

UP NEXT

South Alabama hosts a NAIA opponent, the University of Mobile, on Saturday.

Alabama completes a four-game homestand to start the regular season on Friday night against Oakland. The Golden Grizzlies already have a Power 5 upset this season, beating Oklahoma State 56-55 on Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.