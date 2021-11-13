Elon 107, Randolph 62

RANDOLPH (0-1)
Loving 3-5 5-7 11, Wagoner 1-4 2-2 4, Bickey 2-9 0-0 4, Markle 3-9 0-0 8, Phillips-McLoyd 8-15 2-2 22, Goodman 0-2 0-0 0, Hildebrand 1-4 1-1 3, Peters 1-4 0-0 2, Verling 1-3 0-0 2, Clingerman 0-1 0-0 0, Lowman 0-0 0-0 0, Everhart 0-1 1-2 1, R.Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Hodges 0-0 2-2 2, Jamison 0-1 0-0 0, Kinard-Huisinger 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Viruso 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 21-61 13-16 62.
ELON (1-1)
M.Graham 4-7 1-2 9, Burford 4-9 0-1 8, McIntosh 5-10 2-2 15, Ervin 5-7 0-0 15, Watson 6-10 0-0 15, Woods 4-5 4-4 15, Wooten 6-7 0-0 18, Sherry 3-5 3-4 9, Noord 0-2 0-0 0, Daugherty 1-1 0-0 2, Mendys 0-0 1-2 1, Clark 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-64 11-15 107.
Halftime_Elon 49-36. 3-Point Goals_Randolph 7-21 (Phillips-McLoyd 4-7, Markle 2-7, Viruso 1-1, Goodman 0-1, Verling 0-1, Wagoner 0-1, Bickey 0-3), Elon 20-33 (Wooten 6-7, Ervin 5-7, Woods 3-4, Watson 3-5, McIntosh 3-6, Burford 0-1, Clark 0-1, Sherry 0-2). Rebounds_Randolph 24 (Loving 6), Elon 38 (M.Graham 10). Assists_Randolph 7 (Goodman 3), Elon 27 (Woods, Sherry 5). Total Fouls_Randolph 15, Elon 17. A_1,949 (5,100).
