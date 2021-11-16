Engstler leads No. 10 Louisville in 82-25 rout of Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for No. 10 Louisville, which earned its first victory of the season in an 82-25 rout over Bellarmine on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals (1-1) never trailed in the contest and put the game away early thanks to a 13-0 run midway through the first quarter that let them build a 24-7 lead with 2:21 left in the period.

The lead would grow throughout the first half to a 48-14 halftime lead. By then, Engstler, a Syracuse transfer, already had her first double-double (12 points and 10 rebounds).

After shooting just 28.6% against Arizona in 61-59 season-opening loss Friday, the Cardinals found their stroke on their homecourt. They shot 52.9% on Tuesday, with 12 of the 13 players scoring.

Hailey Van Lith added 11 points for Louisville. Junior Norika Konno matched her career-high with 11, and senior Ahlana Smith added 10, her best performance in her two seasons at Louisville.

The Knights (0-2) shot just 14.9 percent against their crosstown rivals. At one point, Bellarmine missed 17 of 18 shots over a nearly 14-minute stretch that included the entire third quarter. Kathleen Scott led Bellarmine with six points.

BIG PICTURE

Bellarmine: A second-year Division I school, the Knights could not compete against either Louisville’s quickness or size. Bellarmine committed 29 turnovers and was outrebounded 54-24.

Louisville: In putting on a defensive clinic against the Knights, the Cardinals kept the intensity up even as the game was well under control. It won’t produce those kinds of results every night, but it will definitely be a reason why Louisville can make a run come March.

UP NEXT

Bellarmine travels to Western Illinois on Saturday night.

Louisville returns to action Wednesday night as it hosts Tennessee-Martin.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.