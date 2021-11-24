ETSU 57, Kent St. 51

KENT ST. (3-1)
Beck 1-4 1-2 3, Hamilton 1-5 0-0 2, Carry 9-13 3-3 21, Jacobs 6-10 1-2 14, Santiago 1-5 0-0 3, Hernandez 2-6 0-0 6, Johnson 0-5 0-0 0, Sullinger 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Hornbeak 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 5-7 51.
ETSU (3-2)
T.Brewer 3-8 0-0 8, Adheke 2-5 3-4 7, L.Brewer 3-14 1-2 7, King 5-7 2-2 14, Sloan 5-9 0-0 12, Weber 1-3 5-5 7, Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, Yasser 1-2 0-0 2, Seymour 0-0 0-2 0, Charles 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 11-15 57.
Halftime_ETSU 29-20. 3-Point Goals_Kent St. 4-23 (Hernandez 2-5, Jacobs 1-2, Santiago 1-5, Beck 0-1, Davis 0-1, Sullinger 0-1, Carry 0-3, Johnson 0-5), ETSU 6-24 (King 2-3, Sloan 2-4, T.Brewer 2-5, Yasser 0-1, Charles 0-2, Patterson 0-2, L.Brewer 0-7). Rebounds_Kent St. 28 (Jacobs 12), ETSU 36 (Adheke 8). Assists_Kent St. 8 (Carry 4), ETSU 6 (Sloan 3). Total Fouls_Kent St. 15, ETSU 10.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments