ETSU 77, Missouri St. 76

ETSU (3-2)
T.Brewer 4-9 0-0 12, Adheke 1-4 0-0 2, L.Brewer 6-13 0-0 14, King 5-6 0-0 14, Sloan 8-12 2-2 20, Weber 2-5 1-2 6, Yasser 2-2 0-0 4, V.Patterson 0-2 0-0 0, Seymour 2-3 1-2 5, Charles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 4-6 77.
MISSOURI ST. (3-2)
Mosley 6-17 2-2 18, Prim 7-10 3-5 17, Black 1-2 0-0 3, Sharp 2-2 0-0 4, Clay 3-6 2-2 10, Minnett 6-6 0-0 17, Hervey 3-6 0-0 7, L.Patterson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 7-9 76.
Halftime_ETSU 45-43. 3-Point Goals_ETSU 13-28 (T.Brewer 4-5, King 4-5, L.Brewer 2-5, Sloan 2-6, Weber 1-3, Adheke 0-1, Charles 0-1, V.Patterson 0-1, Seymour 0-1), Missouri St. 13-21 (Minnett 5-5, Mosley 4-8, Clay 2-3, Black 1-2, Hervey 1-2, L.Patterson 0-1). Rebounds_ETSU 25 (T.Brewer 5), Missouri St. 19 (Prim 8). Assists_ETSU 15 (Sloan 6), Missouri St. 16 (Sharp 7). Total Fouls_ETSU 12, Missouri St. 12.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments