Sports News

ETSU goes up against Lees-McRae

The Associated Press
November 25, 2021 5:31 pm
< a min read
      

Lees-McRae vs. East Tennessee State (4-2)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The East Tennessee State Buccaneers are set to battle the Bobcats of Division II Lees-McRae. East Tennessee State is coming off a 57-51 win in Naples over Kent State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: David Sloan has averaged 13.7 points this year for East Tennessee State. Jordan King has complemented Sloan with 11 points per game.DAVID FROM DISTANCE: Through six games, East Tennessee State’s David Sloan has connected on 44.8 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 91.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State went 2-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Buccaneers put up 60.8 points per contest across those six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

