Europe season ends one week, starts the next in South Africa

EUROPEAN TOUR

JOBURN OPEN

Site: Johannesburg, South Africa.

Course: Randpark GC. Yardage: 7,506. Par: 71.

Prize money: 17.5 million rand. Winner’s share: 2.9 million rand.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Joachim B. Hansen.

Race to Dubai champion: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Collin Morikawa won the DP World Tour Championship.

Notes: This starts the European Tour season, one week after Collin Morikawa won the Race to Dubai to complete last season. … The Joburg Open is the first event in the British Open qualifying series. The leading three players from the top 10 not already exempt will earn a spot in St. Andrews next summer. … This is the first of six tournaments in South Africa that are part of the European Tour schedule this season. … Richard Sterne is a two-time winner of the Joburg Open and is in the field. Charl Schwartzel also is a two-time winner. He is not playing. … Dylan Frittelli is playing in his native country after missing the cut last week in the RSM Classic at Sea Island. … This is the first of three straight South African events that are co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour. … Five of the previous 13 winners were from outside South Africa, including the last two in a row, Joachim B. Hansen of Denmark and Shubhankar Sharma of India.

Next week: SA Open Championship.

PGA TOUR

Last week: Talor Gooch won the RSM Classic.

Next week: Hero World Challenge.

FedEx Cup leader: Talor Gooch.

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Jin Young Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next tournament: End of season.

Race to CME Globe winner: Jin Young Ko.

OTHER TOURS

Japan Golf Tour: Casio World Open, Kochi Kuroshio CC, Kochi, Japan. Defending champion: K.T. Kim. Online: https://www.jgto.org/

Ladies European Tour: Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open of Spain, Los Naranjos GC, Marbella, Spain. Defending champion: Emily Kristine Pederson. Television: Thursday-Friday, 8:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7-10 a.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Japan LPGA: JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup, Miyazaki CC, Miyazaki, Japan. Defending champion: Erika Hara. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Asian Tour: Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon), Phuket, Thailand. Defending champion: New event. Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-4 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, Midnight to 4 a.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://www.asiantour.com/

