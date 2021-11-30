European Tour Schedule

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
November 30, 2021
Nov. 25-28 _ Joburg Open (Thriston Lawrence)

Dec. 2-5 _ SA Open Championship, Sun City, South Africa (canceled)

Dec. 9-12 _ Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane, South Africa (canceled)

Jan. 20-23 _ Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Jan. 27-30 _ Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Feb. 3-6 _ Ras al Khaimah Championship, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Feb. 10-13 _ Qatar Masters, Doha, Qatar

Feb. 24-27 _ Hero Indian Open, New Delhi

March 3-6 _ Kenya Open, Nairobi, Kenya

March 10-13 _ Pecanwood Classic, Hartbeespoort, South Africa

March 17-20 _ Steyn City Championship, Johannesburg

March 23-27 _ World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin, Texas

April 7-10 _ Masters Tournament, Augusta, Ga.

April 21-24 _ ISPS Handa – Championship, Omitama, Japan

April 28-May 1 _ Volvo China Open, Shenzhen, China

May 5-8 _ British Masters, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

May 12-15 _ Soudal Open, Antwerp, Belgium

May 19-22 _ PGA Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

May 26-29 _ KLM Open, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

June 2-5 _ Porsche European Open, Hamburg, Germany

June 9-12 _ Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika, Tylosand, Sweden

June 16-19 _ U.S. Open, Brookline, Mass.

June 23-26 _ BMW International Open, Munich

June 30-July 3 _ Irish Open, Thomastown, Ireland

July 7-10 _ Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.

July 7-10 _ Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, United Kingdom

July 14-17 _ Barracuda Championship, Truckee, Calif.

July 14-17 _ The Open Championship, Kingsbarns, United Kingdom

July 21-24 _ Cazoo Classic, TBD

July 28-31 _ Hero Open, Kingsbarns, United Kingdom

Aug. 4-7 _ Cazoo Open, Newport, United Kingdom

Aug. 11-14 _ ISPS HANDA World Invitational, Ballymena, United Kingdom

Aug. 18-21 _ Czech Masters, Prague

Aug. 25-28 _ Omega European Masters, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Sept. 1-4 _ Made in HimmerLand, Farso

Sept. 8-11 _ BMW PGA Championship, Virginia Water, United Kingdom

Sept. 15-18 _ Italian Open, Guidonia Montecelio, Italy

Sept. 22-25 _ Open de France hosted by Gregory Havret, Guyancourt, France

Sept. 29-Oct. 2 _ Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Kingsbarns, United Kingdom

Oct. 6-9 _ Open de Espana, Madrid

Oct. 13-16 _ Andalucia Masters, San Roque, Spain

Oct. 27-30 _ WGC-HSBC Champions, Shanghai

Nov. 3-6 _ Cyprus Open, Paphos, Cyprus

Nov. 10-13 _ Nedbank Golf Challenge , Sun City, South Africa

Nov. 17-20 _ DP World Tour Championship Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

