European Tour Schedule

Nov. 25-28 _ Joburg Open (Thriston Lawrence)
Dec. 2-5 _ SA Open Championship, Sun City, South Africa (canceled)
Dec. 9-12 _ Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane, South Africa (canceled)
Jan. 20-23 _ Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Jan. 27-30 _ Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Feb. 3-6 _ Ras al Khaimah Championship, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Feb. 10-13 _ Qatar Masters, Doha, Qatar
Feb. 24-27 _ Hero Indian Open, New Delhi
March 3-6 _ Kenya Open, Nairobi, Kenya
March 10-13 _ Pecanwood Classic, Hartbeespoort, South Africa
March 17-20 _ Steyn City Championship, Johannesburg
March 23-27 _ World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin, Texas
April 7-10 _ Masters Tournament, Augusta, Ga.
April 21-24 _ ISPS Handa – Championship, Omitama, Japan
April 28-May 1 _ Volvo China Open, Shenzhen, China
May 5-8 _ British Masters, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom
May 12-15 _ Soudal Open, Antwerp, Belgium
May 19-22 _ PGA Championship, Tulsa, Okla.
May 26-29 _ KLM Open, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
June 2-5 _ Porsche European Open, Hamburg, Germany
June 9-12 _ Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika, Tylosand, Sweden
June 16-19 _ U.S. Open, Brookline, Mass.
June 23-26 _ BMW International Open, Munich
June 30-July 3 _ Irish Open, Thomastown, Ireland
July 7-10 _ Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.
July 7-10 _ Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, United Kingdom
July 14-17 _ Barracuda Championship, Truckee, Calif.
July 14-17 _ The Open Championship, Kingsbarns, United Kingdom
July 21-24 _ Cazoo Classic, TBD
July 28-31 _ Hero Open, Kingsbarns, United Kingdom
Aug. 4-7 _ Cazoo Open, Newport, United Kingdom
Aug. 11-14 _ ISPS HANDA World Invitational, Ballymena, United Kingdom
Aug. 18-21 _ Czech Masters, Prague
Aug. 25-28 _ Omega European Masters, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
Sept. 1-4 _ Made in HimmerLand, Farso
Sept. 8-11 _ BMW PGA Championship, Virginia Water, United Kingdom
Sept. 15-18 _ Italian Open, Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
Sept. 22-25 _ Open de France hosted by Gregory Havret, Guyancourt, France
Sept. 29-Oct. 2 _ Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Kingsbarns, United Kingdom
Oct. 6-9 _ Open de Espana, Madrid
Oct. 13-16 _ Andalucia Masters, San Roque, Spain
Oct. 27-30 _ WGC-HSBC Champions, Shanghai
Nov. 3-6 _ Cyprus Open, Paphos, Cyprus
Nov. 10-13 _ Nedbank Golf Challenge , Sun City, South Africa
Nov. 17-20 _ DP World Tour Championship Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments