Evansville 60, IUPUI 40

IUPUI (0-2)
Carrasco 3-4 1-1 7, Maxwell 3-13 2-3 8, McClure 2-6 0-0 5, Pruitt 1-2 2-4 4, Stanton 1-6 0-0 3, Harvey 1-2 0-0 3, Depersia 1-2 0-0 2, LaStrap 3-7 0-0 6, Isitua 1-2 0-2 2, Seay 0-3 0-0 0, Pandev 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 5-10 40.
EVANSVILLE (1-1)
Enaruna 2-2 1-2 5, Kuhlman 4-7 2-2 13, Frederking 0-1 0-0 0, Givance 5-11 5-8 16, Newton 3-8 5-6 12, Beauchamp 3-6 5-6 12, Phillips 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Bobe 0-1 0-0 0, Page 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-38 18-24 60.
Halftime_Evansville 23-19. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 3-14 (Harvey 1-2, McClure 1-3, Stanton 1-4, Maxwell 0-2, Seay 0-3), Evansville 6-19 (Kuhlman 3-5, Beauchamp 1-3, Givance 1-4, Newton 1-4, Bobe 0-1, Frederking 0-1, Smith 0-1). Fouled Out_Depersia. Rebounds_IUPUI 21 (Maxwell 4), Evansville 29 (Givance 7). Assists_IUPUI 7 (Depersia 3), Evansville 7 (Kuhlman, Newton 2). Total Fouls_IUPUI 19, Evansville 10. A_3,145 (10,000).
