Evansville 69, DePauw 58

DEPAUW (0-1)

Gohmann 5-9 0-0 10, Hales 7-13 0-0 18, N.Niego 4-10 0-0 10, G.Niego 5-9 2-2 12, Wissel 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Havrilla 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 2-3 0-1 4, Stiglich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 2-3 58.

EVANSVILLE (2-2)

Kuhlman 8-13 2-3 23, Phillips 1-1 0-0 2, Frederking 4-6 0-0 11, Givance 5-11 1-3 11, Newton 7-12 0-2 15, Bobe 0-2 0-0 0, Beauchamp 2-6 0-0 4, Smith 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-52 3-8 69.

Halftime_Evansville 36-35. 3-Point Goals_DePauw 6-20 (Hales 4-7, N.Niego 2-5, Wissel 0-1, Johnson 0-2, G.Niego 0-2, Gohmann 0-3), Evansville 10-23 (Kuhlman 5-7, Frederking 3-4, Smith 1-1, Newton 1-4, Beauchamp 0-2, Bobe 0-2, Givance 0-3). Rebounds_DePauw 21 (N.Niego 5), Evansville 28 (Phillips, Newton 6). Assists_DePauw 10 (G.Niego 3), Evansville 16 (Givance 7). Total Fouls_DePauw 10, Evansville 6. A_2,894 (10,000).

