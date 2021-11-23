Evansville faces Vermont in Gulf Coast Showcase

Evansville (2-4) vs. Vermont (3-2)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville and Vermont are set to clash in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Vermont lost 63-61 to Oakland in its most recent game, while Evansville came up short in a 109-104 overtime game against Rice in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Evansville has relied heavily on its seniors. Jawaun Newton, Shamar Givance, Evan Kuhlman and Noah Frederking have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Purple Aces points over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JAWAUN: Newton has connected on 25 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 70 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Catamounts have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Purple Aces. Vermont has 43 assists on 73 field goals (58.9 percent) across its past three outings while Evansville has assists on 43 of 87 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.5 percent of its possessions, which is the fifth-lowest rate in the country. The Evansville defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 271st among Division I teams).

___

___

