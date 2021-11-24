Fairfield 83, Stony Brook 78, OT

STONY BROOK (1-3)
Policelli 3-7 0-0 8, Sayles 3-7 0-0 6, Greene 3-7 0-0 9, Jenkins 5-17 1-3 13, Stephenson-Moore 0-2 0-0 0, A.Roberts 12-21 5-6 30, Rodriguez 3-7 0-0 7, Habwe 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 31-71 7-10 78.
FAIRFIELD (3-2)
Cook 6-10 4-5 16, Crisler 0-2 0-0 0, Benning 4-10 5-6 14, Green 0-1 2-2 2, Wojcik 9-15 3-3 24, Long 4-8 0-0 11, Cruz 2-4 0-0 4, Maidoh 3-5 2-2 8, Jeanne-Rose 2-4 0-0 4, Leach 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 16-18 83.
Halftime_Stony Brook 40-34. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 9-23 (Greene 3-5, Policelli 2-4, Jenkins 2-6, A.Roberts 1-3, Rodriguez 1-4, Stephenson-Moore 0-1), Fairfield 7-19 (Long 3-5, Wojcik 3-6, Benning 1-4, Jeanne-Rose 0-1, Leach 0-1, Crisler 0-2). Rebounds_Stony Brook 28 (Jenkins, A.Roberts 6), Fairfield 38 (Cook 9). Assists_Stony Brook 9 (Jenkins, A.Roberts 3), Fairfield 12 (Benning, Jeanne-Rose 3). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 15, Fairfield 12. A_1,179 (9,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments