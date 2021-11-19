FAU 75, UT Martin 67

UT MARTIN (1-2)
Curry 4-11 0-4 9, Nix 6-8 2-3 14, Henderson 6-10 0-0 15, Jeffries 1-3 0-0 2, Simon 7-19 4-5 19, Endicott 2-2 0-0 4, Simmons 1-6 2-2 4, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Hurst 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 8-14 67.
FAU (2-2)
Goldin 8-13 2-2 18, Baruti 3-7 3-4 10, Forrest 5-11 2-2 17, Greenlee 1-6 0-2 2, Martin 4-11 0-0 9, Winchester 4-5 4-4 13, Rosado 2-5 1-2 5, Davis 0-1 1-2 1, Weatherspoon 0-2 0-0 0, Ralat 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 13-18 75.
Halftime_FAU 43-40. 3-Point Goals_UT Martin 5-20 (Henderson 3-6, Curry 1-2, Simon 1-7, Jeffries 0-1, Morris 0-1, Simmons 0-3), FAU 8-27 (Forrest 5-8, Winchester 1-2, Baruti 1-3, Martin 1-7, Rosado 0-2, Weatherspoon 0-2, Greenlee 0-3). Rebounds_UT Martin 30 (Endicott 10), FAU 36 (Goldin 9). Assists_UT Martin 12 (Henderson, Jeffries, Simon, Endicott, Simmons 2), FAU 15 (Winchester 5). Total Fouls_UT Martin 16, FAU 15. A_1,064 (5,000).
