FAU goes for first win vs Warner

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 5:30 pm
< a min read
      

Warner vs. Florida Atlantic (0-1)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Atlantic Owls are set to battle the Royals of NAIA member Warner. Florida Atlantic lost 99-92 on the road against New Mexico in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic went 1-4 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Owls scored 66.8 points per contest in those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

