FAU squares off against UTM

UT Martin (1-1) vs. Florida Atlantic (1-2)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic squares off against UT Martin in an early season matchup. UT Martin blew out Miami-Hamilton by 28 on Saturday, while Florida Atlantic is coming off of a 68-66 loss on Tuesday to Miami.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Florida Atlantic’s Michael Forrest has averaged 18 points and 5.7 rebounds while Alijah Martin has put up 13 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Skyhawks, KK Curry has averaged 18.5 points and 10 rebounds while KJ Simon has put up 17 points, six rebounds and three steals.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Forrest has connected on 36 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 25 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Florida Atlantic’s Martin has attempted 18 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 6 for 18 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic is rated first among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.1 percent. The Owls have averaged 14.3 offensive boards per game.

