Faulk, Blues jump on Golden Knights in 1st period, win 5-2

WARREN MAYES
November 22, 2021 10:54 pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his 100th career goal to cap a quick three-goal outburst by St. Louis in the first period, and the Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Monday night.

Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, Brandon Saad and Niko Mikkola also scored for the Blues, who entered with two wins in their previous 10 games. Jordan Binnington, who had lost six of his last seven starts, was sharp and made 32 saves.

Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith scored for the Golden Knights, who had won five of six.

St. Louis trailed 2-0 before it exploded midway through the first period.

O’Reilly scored from a tough angle when his shot hit goalie Robin Lehner’s leg and bounced in at 10:15. It was his first goal in nine games since returning from the COVID-19 list.

Bozak followed with his first goal of the season about a minute and a half later when he jammed in a deflection from the left faceoff circle. Faulk had fed the puck into the slot for Klim Kostin, who redirected it on goal. Lehner made the save but Bozak put home the rebound.

Then, 33 seconds later, Faulk beat Lehner on a breakaway with a wrist shot up high, his first goal since the Blues’ second game this season.

St. Louis scored three or more goals in a period for the first time since Nov. 4 at San Jose.

Saad scored on the power play early in the second. He has four goals in his past three games and eight this season.

Mikkola, who returned after a stint on the COVID-19 list, capped the scoring midway through the third.

Stephenson scored for Vegas 36 seconds into the game, putting back a rebound of a shot from the point by Alex Pietrangelo. Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 17 points, including six goals.

Smith was alone at the blue line when he took a pass from Ben Hutton, skated in and beat Binnington at 6:50, giving Vegas a 2-0 lead.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Three Vegas players in the COVID-19 protocol remain day to day: C Michael Amadio, C Jonathan Marchessault and LW William Carrier.

INJURIES

Blues C Brayden Schenn (upper body) is day to day. He last played Nov. 4. Blues D Robert Bortuzzo did not play after the club said he was “dinged up” in Saturday’s game at Dallas. … Golden Knights D Shea Theodore (upper body), LW Max Pacioretty (lower body) and D Shea Theodore (head) are listed as day to day.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Nashville on Wednesday.

Blues: At Detroit on Wednesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

