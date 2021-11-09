FBC Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|5
|0
|194
|76
|9
|0
|347
|134
|Houston
|6
|0
|242
|155
|8
|1
|352
|200
|UCF
|4
|2
|158
|130
|6
|3
|292
|217
|SMU
|3
|2
|189
|139
|7
|2
|361
|231
|East Carolina
|3
|2
|166
|97
|5
|4
|275
|216
|Memphis
|2
|3
|130
|135
|5
|4
|286
|262
|Tulsa
|2
|3
|114
|153
|3
|6
|215
|275
|Navy
|2
|4
|135
|168
|2
|7
|151
|274
|Temple
|1
|4
|61
|211
|3
|6
|164
|331
|South Florida
|1
|4
|138
|170
|2
|7
|223
|309
|Tulane
|0
|5
|99
|192
|1
|8
|245
|341
Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Houston at Temple, Noon
UCF at SMU, Noon
East Carolina at Memphis, Noon
Tulsa at Tulane, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 9 p.m.
South Florida at Tulane, Noon
SMU at Cincinnati, TBA
East Carolina at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Tulsa, 4 p.m.
Uconn at UCF, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|5
|1
|249
|167
|8
|1
|402
|249
|NC State
|4
|1
|146
|86
|7
|2
|280
|144
|Clemson
|5
|2
|148
|133
|6
|3
|200
|146
|Syracuse
|2
|3
|143
|132
|5
|4
|265
|203
|Louisville
|2
|4
|163
|166
|4
|5
|259
|247
|Florida St.
|2
|4
|139
|179
|3
|6
|253
|243
|Boston College
|1
|4
|57
|104
|5
|4
|222
|169
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1
|195
|112
|7
|2
|405
|204
|Virginia
|4
|2
|216
|197
|6
|3
|350
|277
|Miami
|3
|2
|172
|169
|5
|4
|296
|274
|North Carolina
|4
|3
|257
|240
|5
|4
|350
|301
|Virginia Tech
|2
|3
|89
|113
|4
|5
|195
|196
|Georgia Tech
|2
|5
|192
|222
|3
|6
|258
|261
|Duke
|0
|5
|70
|216
|3
|6
|225
|320
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Louisville, Noon
Uconn at Clemson, Noon
Miami at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Clemson, Noon
Florida St. at Boston College, Noon
Wofford at North Carolina, Noon
Virginia at Pittsburgh, TBA
Virginia Tech at Miami, TBA
Syracuse at NC State, TBA
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|6
|0
|247
|167
|9
|0
|386
|218
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|1
|187
|88
|8
|1
|259
|147
|Baylor
|4
|2
|194
|134
|7
|2
|327
|185
|Iowa St.
|4
|2
|206
|124
|6
|3
|287
|164
|Kansas St.
|3
|3
|162
|147
|6
|3
|255
|194
|Texas Tech
|2
|4
|175
|233
|5
|4
|295
|297
|TCU
|2
|4
|169
|203
|4
|5
|282
|280
|Texas
|2
|4
|205
|210
|4
|5
|322
|268
|West Virginia
|2
|4
|123
|156
|4
|5
|240
|207
|Kansas
|0
|6
|64
|270
|1
|8
|136
|385
Oklahoma at Baylor, Noon
West Virginia at Kansas St., Noon
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Texas at West Virginia, Noon
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, Noon
Kansas at TCU, 4 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas St., 5:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|6
|0
|178
|67
|8
|1
|291
|103
|Sacramento St.
|6
|0
|204
|95
|7
|2
|269
|178
|UC Davis
|5
|1
|157
|101
|8
|1
|289
|152
|E. Washington
|4
|2
|272
|145
|7
|2
|432
|248
|Montana
|4
|2
|177
|102
|7
|2
|263
|130
|Portland St.
|4
|2
|175
|134
|5
|4
|255
|234
|N. Arizona
|3
|3
|179
|184
|4
|5
|223
|279
|Weber St.
|3
|3
|152
|118
|4
|5
|234
|198
|Idaho
|2
|4
|170
|229
|3
|6
|252
|327
|N. Colorado
|2
|5
|85
|216
|3
|7
|147
|281
|Idaho St.
|1
|5
|101
|186
|1
|8
|139
|329
|Cal Poly
|0
|6
|64
|229
|1
|8
|116
|357
|S. Utah
|0
|7
|141
|249
|1
|9
|209
|370
Montana at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Weber St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.
Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Montana, 2 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|0
|157
|73
|8
|1
|271
|159
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|0
|209
|97
|6
|3
|293
|246
|NC A&T
|3
|3
|125
|145
|4
|5
|197
|233
|Hampton
|2
|3
|112
|137
|4
|5
|253
|291
|Campbell
|2
|3
|128
|150
|3
|6
|244
|273
|North Alabama
|2
|3
|185
|184
|2
|7
|251
|311
|Charleston Southern
|2
|4
|140
|157
|3
|5
|206
|209
|Robert Morris
|2
|4
|152
|215
|3
|5
|174
|276
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|4
|124
|174
|3
|6
|267
|276
Robert Morris at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
Hampton at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
Campbell at Robert Morris, Noon
Charleston Southern at Georgia, Noon
Monmouth (NJ) at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
North Alabama at Hampton, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|6
|0
|276
|109
|8
|1
|404
|171
|Michigan
|5
|1
|185
|110
|8
|1
|326
|144
|Michigan St.
|5
|1
|178
|142
|8
|1
|306
|204
|Penn St.
|3
|3
|133
|100
|6
|3
|243
|150
|Maryland
|2
|4
|119
|234
|5
|4
|248
|274
|Rutgers
|1
|5
|69
|190
|4
|5
|192
|224
|Indiana
|0
|6
|70
|199
|2
|7
|183
|282
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|4
|2
|139
|103
|7
|2
|220
|141
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|162
|125
|6
|3
|233
|165
|Purdue
|4
|2
|131
|118
|6
|3
|223
|166
|Wisconsin
|4
|2
|160
|77
|6
|3
|227
|139
|Illinois
|3
|4
|104
|123
|4
|6
|172
|216
|Northwestern
|1
|5
|82
|192
|3
|6
|164
|234
|Nebraska
|1
|6
|190
|176
|3
|7
|286
|209
Rutgers at Indiana, Noon
Northwestern at Wisconsin, Noon
Michigan at Penn St., Noon
Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn St., Noon
Michigan St. at Ohio St., Noon
Northwestern vs. Purdue at Chicago, Noon
Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|5
|1
|191
|90
|8
|1
|347
|138
|Villanova
|5
|1
|176
|95
|7
|2
|295
|139
|William & Mary
|4
|2
|155
|138
|6
|3
|206
|191
|Rhode Island
|3
|3
|96
|166
|6
|3
|221
|233
|Delaware
|3
|3
|120
|120
|5
|4
|177
|185
|Elon
|3
|3
|129
|154
|4
|5
|185
|245
|Stony Brook
|3
|3
|138
|123
|4
|5
|183
|205
|Towson
|3
|3
|132
|139
|4
|5
|191
|222
|Maine
|3
|4
|162
|200
|4
|5
|207
|267
|Richmond
|2
|4
|114
|138
|4
|5
|193
|176
|New Hampshire
|2
|4
|112
|137
|3
|6
|159
|265
|Albany (NY)
|1
|6
|123
|148
|1
|8
|153
|238
Maine at Umass, Noon
New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.
Delaware at Richmond, 2 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Elon, 2 p.m.
Towson at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Richmond at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|1
|163
|81
|6
|3
|324
|171
|W. Kentucky
|4
|1
|216
|125
|5
|4
|372
|265
|Charlotte
|3
|2
|140
|179
|5
|4
|232
|261
|FAU
|3
|2
|151
|114
|5
|4
|255
|200
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|3
|142
|155
|4
|5
|263
|259
|Old Dominion
|2
|3
|124
|135
|3
|6
|232
|264
|FIU
|0
|5
|97
|222
|1
|8
|210
|340
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|5
|0
|213
|98
|9
|0
|359
|173
|UAB
|4
|1
|181
|88
|6
|3
|259
|201
|UTEP
|3
|2
|121
|109
|6
|3
|222
|207
|North Texas
|2
|3
|112
|151
|3
|6
|229
|283
|Rice
|2
|3
|102
|149
|3
|6
|174
|323
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|4
|101
|156
|2
|7
|244
|306
|Southern Miss.
|0
|5
|56
|157
|1
|8
|123
|272
W. Kentucky at Rice, 2 p.m.
UAB at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
UTEP at North Texas, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.
FAU at W. Kentucky, Noon
Marshall at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at UTEP, 4 p.m.
North Texas at FIU, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|4
|1
|106
|67
|7
|1
|213
|109
|Princeton
|4
|1
|139
|112
|7
|1
|265
|140
|Yale
|4
|1
|182
|137
|5
|3
|248
|178
|Harvard
|3
|2
|155
|86
|6
|2
|267
|111
|Columbia
|2
|3
|100
|124
|5
|3
|194
|182
|Penn
|1
|4
|106
|128
|3
|5
|170
|158
|Brown
|1
|4
|163
|258
|2
|6
|247
|349
|Cornell
|1
|4
|103
|142
|2
|6
|168
|214
Penn at Harvard, Noon
Brown at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Yale at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Harvard at Yale, Noon
Dartmouth at Brown, Noon
Columbia at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|4
|1
|192
|196
|5
|4
|285
|314
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|2
|131
|103
|4
|5
|223
|213
|Buffalo
|2
|3
|171
|164
|4
|5
|303
|261
|Ohio
|2
|3
|149
|141
|2
|7
|204
|282
|Bowling Green
|1
|4
|146
|195
|3
|6
|212
|275
|Akron
|1
|4
|108
|164
|2
|7
|184
|342
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|1
|169
|156
|6
|3
|285
|304
|E. Michigan
|3
|2
|171
|150
|6
|3
|314
|248
|Ball St.
|3
|2
|143
|122
|5
|4
|227
|248
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|2
|153
|147
|5
|4
|274
|257
|W. Michigan
|2
|3
|153
|169
|5
|4
|262
|260
|Toledo
|2
|3
|148
|127
|4
|5
|277
|198
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Akron at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at E. Michigan, 8 p.m.
Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), TBA
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, TBA
Toledo at Ohio, TBA
N. Illinois at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Akron, Noon
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|4
|0
|92
|57
|5
|4
|220
|256
|Norfolk St.
|2
|1
|112
|89
|6
|3
|318
|279
|NC Central
|2
|1
|90
|80
|4
|5
|189
|232
|Delaware St.
|1
|2
|51
|56
|4
|5
|202
|218
|Howard
|1
|3
|93
|90
|2
|7
|177
|277
|Morgan St.
|1
|4
|71
|137
|1
|8
|112
|285
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
NC Central at Howard, 1 p.m.
Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Morgan St., Noon
Va. Lynchburg at Howard, 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.
SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|1
|160
|79
|8
|1
|287
|92
|Missouri St.
|5
|2
|232
|174
|6
|3
|291
|231
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|2
|217
|120
|7
|2
|366
|157
|S. Illinois
|4
|2
|183
|177
|6
|3
|308
|232
|South Dakota
|4
|2
|171
|116
|6
|3
|267
|154
|N. Iowa
|3
|3
|134
|125
|5
|4
|222
|160
|Illinois St.
|2
|4
|105
|158
|4
|5
|185
|217
|Indiana St.
|2
|4
|84
|207
|4
|5
|139
|273
|North Dakota
|2
|4
|137
|130
|4
|5
|234
|192
|W. Illinois
|2
|5
|181
|251
|2
|8
|265
|386
|Youngstown St.
|1
|5
|137
|204
|2
|6
|195
|287
N. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., Noon
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
W. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|4
|1
|107
|74
|8
|1
|254
|150
|Nevada
|4
|1
|185
|126
|7
|2
|328
|219
|Fresno St.
|4
|2
|157
|149
|7
|3
|329
|227
|San Jose St.
|3
|3
|122
|132
|5
|5
|214
|230
|Hawaii
|1
|4
|98
|143
|4
|6
|273
|322
|UNLV
|1
|4
|125
|161
|1
|8
|188
|305
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|4
|1
|157
|151
|7
|2
|286
|245
|Air Force
|3
|2
|145
|110
|6
|3
|248
|155
|Boise St.
|3
|2
|143
|101
|5
|4
|274
|188
|Colorado St.
|2
|3
|128
|106
|3
|6
|208
|202
|Wyoming
|1
|4
|69
|99
|5
|4
|207
|192
|New Mexico
|1
|4
|55
|139
|3
|6
|129
|235
Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Utah St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Air Force at Nevada, 9 p.m.
San Diego St. at UNLV, 11:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Utah St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Colorado St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|4
|1
|98
|70
|6
|3
|160
|140
|Duquesne
|3
|2
|133
|124
|5
|3
|220
|202
|Bryant
|3
|2
|115
|102
|5
|4
|220
|228
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|2
|141
|76
|4
|5
|209
|180
|CCSU
|3
|2
|130
|112
|3
|6
|181
|287
|Merrimack
|2
|3
|123
|137
|5
|4
|286
|222
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|3
|101
|159
|2
|6
|118
|315
|Wagner
|0
|5
|93
|154
|0
|9
|141
|353
Wagner at Sacred Heart, Noon
Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
CCSU at Duquesne, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon
Duquesne at Wagner, Noon
Bryant at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|5
|0
|172
|107
|8
|1
|295
|234
|Tennessee St.
|4
|2
|133
|144
|5
|4
|200
|205
|Murray St.
|3
|3
|137
|186
|4
|5
|189
|255
|SE Missouri
|3
|3
|193
|141
|3
|6
|256
|299
|Austin Peay
|2
|3
|141
|103
|4
|5
|274
|247
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|3
|82
|97
|3
|6
|179
|260
|E. Illinois
|1
|5
|92
|172
|1
|9
|147
|292
SE Missouri at Murray St., 2 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Mississippi St., Noon
Murray St. at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.
UT Martin at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|5
|1
|201
|143
|8
|1
|315
|202
|Washington St.
|4
|2
|147
|151
|5
|4
|233
|222
|Oregon St.
|3
|3
|197
|192
|5
|4
|305
|249
|Washington
|3
|3
|129
|130
|4
|5
|198
|177
|California
|2
|4
|115
|114
|3
|6
|206
|200
|Stanford
|2
|5
|158
|221
|3
|6
|206
|268
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|5
|1
|231
|133
|6
|3
|319
|209
|Arizona St.
|4
|2
|178
|131
|6
|3
|273
|182
|UCLA
|3
|3
|171
|177
|5
|4
|290
|254
|Southern Cal
|3
|4
|220
|222
|4
|5
|266
|260
|Colorado
|2
|4
|130
|184
|3
|6
|172
|231
|Arizona
|1
|5
|95
|174
|1
|8
|144
|257
Utah at Arizona, 2 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona at Washington St., 9 p.m.
UCLA at Southern Cal, TBA
Oregon at Utah, TBA
Washington at Colorado, 3 p.m.
California at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|4
|0
|156
|46
|7
|2
|293
|179
|Fordham
|4
|0
|184
|110
|6
|3
|315
|254
|Colgate
|3
|1
|101
|76
|3
|6
|141
|243
|Lafayette
|2
|2
|102
|100
|3
|6
|159
|222
|Lehigh
|1
|3
|81
|102
|1
|8
|87
|266
|Georgetown
|1
|4
|107
|162
|2
|6
|160
|255
|Bucknell
|0
|5
|58
|193
|1
|8
|88
|309
Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon
Bucknell at Army, Noon
Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon
Georgetown at Morgan St., Noon
Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|6
|0
|253
|151
|7
|1
|305
|222
|San Diego
|6
|1
|208
|128
|6
|4
|242
|261
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|2
|160
|96
|5
|3
|175
|149
|Morehead St.
|4
|2
|166
|139
|5
|4
|273
|275
|Marist
|4
|2
|119
|98
|4
|4
|150
|169
|Dayton
|4
|3
|253
|207
|5
|4
|273
|272
|Valparaiso
|3
|3
|185
|172
|3
|6
|213
|292
|Stetson
|2
|4
|109
|162
|4
|5
|212
|255
|Drake
|1
|5
|47
|77
|2
|7
|99
|163
|Butler
|0
|6
|98
|212
|2
|7
|231
|309
|Presbyterian
|0
|6
|205
|361
|2
|7
|357
|479
Davidson at Dayton, Noon
Valparaiso at Butler, Noon
Stetson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.
Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Butler at Marist, Noon
Drake at Davidson, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|7
|0
|280
|49
|9
|0
|346
|59
|Kentucky
|4
|3
|185
|178
|6
|3
|258
|211
|Tennessee
|3
|3
|216
|207
|5
|4
|344
|254
|South Carolina
|2
|4
|118
|182
|5
|4
|207
|213
|Florida
|2
|5
|188
|188
|4
|5
|265
|222
|Missouri
|1
|4
|109
|203
|4
|5
|284
|331
|Vanderbilt
|0
|5
|54
|207
|2
|7
|134
|320
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|5
|1
|232
|138
|8
|1
|387
|179
|Texas A&M
|4
|2
|172
|115
|7
|2
|257
|132
|Mississippi
|3
|2
|155
|167
|7
|2
|340
|243
|Auburn
|3
|2
|106
|116
|6
|3
|282
|178
|Mississippi St.
|3
|3
|164
|153
|5
|4
|252
|228
|Arkansas
|2
|3
|125
|165
|6
|3
|293
|216
|LSU
|2
|4
|148
|184
|4
|5
|258
|250
Mississippi St. at Auburn, Noon
New Mexico St. at Alabama, Noon
Samford at Florida, Noon
Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Georgia, Noon
New Mexico St. at Kentucky, Noon
Tennessee St. at Mississippi St., Noon
Prairie View at Texas A&M, Noon
Arkansas at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Auburn at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|5
|1
|190
|144
|8
|1
|296
|167
|Mercer
|5
|1
|189
|135
|6
|2
|272
|183
|Chattanooga
|5
|1
|203
|96
|6
|3
|266
|154
|VMI
|4
|2
|203
|171
|6
|3
|289
|276
|W. Carolina
|3
|3
|207
|215
|3
|6
|269
|374
|Samford
|3
|4
|252
|276
|4
|5
|331
|323
|Furman
|2
|4
|127
|131
|4
|5
|189
|194
|The Citadel
|1
|5
|122
|210
|2
|7
|202
|313
|Wofford
|0
|7
|133
|248
|1
|8
|167
|301
Samford at Florida, Noon
Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
VMI at Furman, 2 p.m.
ETSU at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 3 p.m.
Wofford at North Carolina, Noon
Furman at Samford, 1 p.m.
Mercer at ETSU, 1 p.m.
The Citadel at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|5
|1
|231
|149
|7
|2
|354
|236
|SE Louisiana
|5
|1
|283
|196
|7
|2
|430
|279
|Nicholls
|4
|2
|227
|162
|5
|4
|299
|245
|McNeese St.
|2
|4
|132
|153
|3
|6
|206
|253
|Northwestern St.
|2
|4
|128
|207
|2
|7
|162
|299
|Houston Baptist
|0
|6
|117
|251
|0
|9
|174
|360
McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 1 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|6
|0
|207
|80
|8
|1
|276
|125
|Florida A&M
|5
|1
|155
|86
|7
|2
|236
|138
|Alabama A&M
|3
|3
|188
|202
|5
|3
|275
|278
|Alabama St.
|2
|4
|128
|161
|3
|5
|142
|236
|MVSU
|1
|5
|118
|177
|2
|7
|148
|286
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|5
|141
|196
|1
|8
|218
|339
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|6
|0
|198
|114
|7
|1
|244
|181
|Alcorn St.
|4
|2
|197
|170
|5
|4
|245
|231
|Southern U.
|3
|3
|179
|179
|4
|5
|247
|289
|Grambling St.
|2
|4
|130
|155
|3
|6
|146
|247
|Texas Southern
|2
|4
|179
|207
|3
|6
|289
|321
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|5
|127
|220
|2
|7
|187
|326
Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., Noon
Alabama St. at MVSU, 2 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas A&M, Noon
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 2 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|1
|201
|92
|8
|1
|383
|156
|Appalachian St.
|4
|1
|195
|126
|7
|2
|326
|210
|Troy
|3
|2
|133
|140
|5
|4
|236
|196
|Georgia St.
|3
|2
|137
|117
|4
|5
|208
|262
|Georgia Southern
|1
|5
|139
|178
|2
|7
|185
|286
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|0
|183
|95
|8
|1
|277
|171
|Texas State
|2
|3
|104
|154
|3
|6
|202
|301
|South Alabama
|2
|4
|176
|152
|5
|4
|257
|199
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|4
|144
|247
|4
|5
|197
|327
|Arkansas St.
|0
|5
|107
|218
|1
|8
|234
|387
Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Texas State, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Texas State at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
BYU at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty, 4 p.m.
South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|0
|253
|106
|8
|0
|347
|136
|E. Kentucky
|4
|1
|147
|94
|6
|3
|237
|202
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|2
|173
|123
|6
|3
|314
|177
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|199
|156
|5
|4
|362
|265
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|2
|89
|129
|4
|5
|173
|266
|Tarleton St.
|2
|3
|123
|126
|5
|4
|269
|208
|Abilene Christian
|2
|4
|168
|170
|4
|5
|273
|242
|Lamar
|0
|6
|93
|254
|2
|7
|157
|321
|Dixie St.
|0
|3
|50
|137
|0
|9
|118
|360
E. Kentucky at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Lamar, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Fort Lewis at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|7
|3
|351
|187
|Army
|5
|3
|263
|208
|Umass
|1
|8
|142
|405
|Notre Dame
|8
|1
|295
|202
|BYU
|8
|2
|333
|243
|New Mexico St.
|1
|8
|208
|343
|Uconn
|1
|8
|146
|324
Maine at Umass, Noon
Bucknell at Army, Noon
New Mexico St. at Alabama, Noon
Uconn at Clemson, Noon
Notre Dame at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
Umass at Army, Noon
New Mexico St. at Kentucky, Noon
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty, 4 p.m.
Uconn at UCF, 4 p.m.
BYU at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
