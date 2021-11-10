On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
FDU takes on Drexel

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 5:31 pm
Fairleigh Dickinson (0-0) vs. Drexel (1-0)

John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson pays visit to Drexel in an early season matchup. Drexel is coming off a 103-74 home win over Neumann on Tuesday. Fairleigh Dickinson went 9-15 last year.

PREVIOUSLY: Drexel scored 85 and came away with a 17-point win over FDU when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson went 1-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those six games, the Knights gave up 80.3 points per game while scoring 67.2 per contest. Drexel went 5-3 in non-conference play, averaging 67.8 points and allowing 65.5 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

