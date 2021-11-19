On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Fernandes leads UMass over UNC Greensboro 93-90 in OT

The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 7:07 pm
< a min read
      

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Noah Fernandes had a career-high 25 points as UMass edged UNC Greensboro 93-90 in overtime on Friday.

Fernandes hit 11 of 12 foul shots.

Trent Buttrick had 18 points for UMass (3-2). Rich Kelly added 14 points and seven assists. Dibaji Walker had 12 points.

Kaleb Hunter had 18 points for the Spartans (4-1). Dante Treacy added 16 points. De’Monte Buckingham had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

        Insight by V3Gate: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives discuss how their agencies are deploying software that works, and that users really like.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Route Fifty Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

F-35A Lightning II fighter flies high over Salinas