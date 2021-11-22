FGCU hosts Rhode Island

Rhode Island (4-1) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (2-2)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island and Florida Gulf Coast both look to put winning streaks together . Rhode Island beat Boston College by six in its last outing. Florida Gulf Coast is coming off a 99-59 home win against Eckerd College in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Tavian Dunn-Martin has put up 18.7 points to lead the way for the Eagles. Complementing Dunn-Martin is Cyrus Largie, who is producing 13.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Rams are led by Jeremy Sheppard, who is averaging 12.8 points and 2.4 steals.SHEPPARD CAN SHOOT: Sheppard has connected on 48 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Rams. Florida Gulf Coast has an assist on 56 of 86 field goals (65.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Rhode Island has assists on 41 of 65 field goals (63.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Rhode Island defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 35.5 percent, the 27th-best mark in the country. Florida Gulf Coast has allowed opponents to shoot 44.7 percent from the field through four games (ranked 260th).

