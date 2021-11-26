Firday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OL Elijah Wilkinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activating RB Kareem Hunt and RT Jack Conklin from injured reserve.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed TE Blake Jarwin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated DL Christian Covington from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Mark Webb on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated S Josh Metellus off the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Everson Griffen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Niles Scott to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB DeShone Kizer to the practice squad. Placed TE Austin Fort on practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released C Tyler Gauthier from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Roman Durny from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Diego (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Brett Murray from Rochester (AHL). Placed F Drake Caggiula on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived RW Adam Gaudette.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Resigned F Ryan Lomberg to a two-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Sean Day from Syracuse (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned RW Paul Cotter, C Ben Jones and RW Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson (AHL).
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Acquired D Will Cullen and loaned to Worcester (ECHL)..
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled Olivier LeBlanc from Kalamazoo (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Ryan MacKinnon from Reading (ECHL). Signed F Nick Master and LW Westin Michaud to standard player contracts.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Eduards Tralmaks and RW Alex-Olivier Voyer from Maine (ECHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Frank Hora to a standard player contract.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Suspended D Colton Waltz.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Frank Hora to Charlotte (AHL).
READING ROYALS — Acquired F Ryan Roth from Jacksonville.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Returned D Terrance Amorosa. Released G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo.
TULSA OILERS — Signed F Darren McCormick to a standard player contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed D Brandon Bye to a three-year contract extension with an additional one-year club option.
