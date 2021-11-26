Firday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OL Elijah Wilkinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activating RB Kareem Hunt and RT Jack Conklin from injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed TE Blake Jarwin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated DL Christian Covington from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Mark Webb on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated S Josh Metellus off the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Everson Griffen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Niles Scott to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB DeShone Kizer to the practice squad. Placed TE Austin Fort on practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released C Tyler Gauthier from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Roman Durny from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Brett Murray from Rochester (AHL). Placed F Drake Caggiula on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived RW Adam Gaudette.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Resigned F Ryan Lomberg to a two-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Sean Day from Syracuse (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned RW Paul Cotter, C Ben Jones and RW Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Acquired D Will Cullen and loaned to Worcester (ECHL)..

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled Olivier LeBlanc from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Ryan MacKinnon from Reading (ECHL). Signed F Nick Master and LW Westin Michaud to standard player contracts.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Eduards Tralmaks and RW Alex-Olivier Voyer from Maine (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Frank Hora to a standard player contract.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Suspended D Colton Waltz.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Frank Hora to Charlotte (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Acquired F Ryan Roth from Jacksonville.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Returned D Terrance Amorosa. Released G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo.

TULSA OILERS — Signed F Darren McCormick to a standard player contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed D Brandon Bye to a three-year contract extension with an additional one-year club option.

