Firday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired OF Jordan Luplow from Tampa Bay in exchange for INF Ronny Simon. Designated RHP Brett de Geus for assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OL Elijah Wilkinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activating RB Kareem Hunt and RT Jack Conklin from injured reserve.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed TE Blake Jarwin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated DL Christian Covington from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Mark Webb on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated S Josh Metellus off the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Everson Griffen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Niles Scott to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed DB Nate Ebner on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB DeShone Kizer to the practice squad. Placed TE Austin Fort on practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released C Tyler Gauthier from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Roman Durny from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Diego (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Brett Murray from Rochester (AHL). Placed F Drake Caggiula on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived RW Adam Gaudette.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Resigned F Ryan Lomberg to a two-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Sean Day from Syracuse (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned RW Paul Cotter, C Ben Jones and RW Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson (AHL).
|American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Acquired D Will Cullen and loaned to Worcester (ECHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Frank Hora to a standard player contract.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled Olivier LeBlanc from Kalamazoo (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Ryan MacKinnon from Reading (ECHL). Signed F Nick Master and LW Westin Michaud to standard player contracts.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Eduards Tralmaks and RW Alex-Olivier Voyer from Maine (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Returned F Tristan Langan to Orlando (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Nick Rivera from reserve. Placed F Nick DeVito on reserve.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G Frank Marotte from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed G Antoine Bibeau on reserve. Released G Kyler Ayers as emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Suspended D Colton Waltz. Activated D johnny Coughlin from injured reserve. Placed D Kyle Thacker on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Frank Hora to Charlotte (AHL). Acivated F Lincoln Griffin from reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Mitch Versteeg from reserve. Placed D Clint Filbrandt on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Activated F Colton Heffley from reserve. Placed D Jordan Schneider on reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Zach Remers from reserve. Placed F Ryan Kuffner on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Jake Smith from injured reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Luke Bafia and F Brendan Soucie from reserve. Placed D Riley McCourt on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Claimed F Conor Landrigan off waivers from South Carolina. Placed Fs Tyler Bird and Nick Bligh on reserve.
READING ROYALS — Acquired F Ryan Roth from Jacksonville. Claimed F Danick Paquette off wiavers from Trois-Rivieres. Activated D Mike Chen from reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Macoy Erkamps from injured reserve. Activated F Ben Holmstrom from reserve. Placed D Carter Allen on reserve. Placed F Jake Coleman on injured reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Returned D Terrance Amorosa. Released G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo.
TULSA OILERS — Signed F Darren McCormick to a standard player contract.
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Brandon Saigeon from reserve. Placed F Bobby Hampton on reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Tyler Johnson. Claimed G Jake Theut off waivers from Norfolk. Activated D Alex Peters from injured reserve. Activated F Billy Exell from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F Stephen Johnson on injured reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed D Brandon Bye to a three-year contract extension with an additional one-year club option.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Declined club option of F Nani.
