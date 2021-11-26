Firday’s Transactions

On Air: This Just In
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired OF Jordan Luplow from Tampa Bay in exchange for INF Ronny Simon. Designated RHP Brett de Geus for assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OL Elijah Wilkinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activating RB Kareem Hunt and RT Jack Conklin from injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed TE Blake Jarwin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated DL Christian Covington from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Mark Webb on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated S Josh Metellus off the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Everson Griffen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Niles Scott to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed DB Nate Ebner on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB DeShone Kizer to the practice squad. Placed TE Austin Fort on practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released C Tyler Gauthier from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Roman Durny from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Brett Murray from Rochester (AHL). Placed F Drake Caggiula on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived RW Adam Gaudette.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Resigned F Ryan Lomberg to a two-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Sean Day from Syracuse (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned RW Paul Cotter, C Ben Jones and RW Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Acquired D Will Cullen and loaned to Worcester (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Frank Hora to a standard player contract.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled Olivier LeBlanc from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Ryan MacKinnon from Reading (ECHL). Signed F Nick Master and LW Westin Michaud to standard player contracts.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Eduards Tralmaks and RW Alex-Olivier Voyer from Maine (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Returned F Tristan Langan to Orlando (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Nick Rivera from reserve. Placed F Nick DeVito on reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G Frank Marotte from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed G Antoine Bibeau on reserve. Released G Kyler Ayers as emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Suspended D Colton Waltz. Activated D johnny Coughlin from injured reserve. Placed D Kyle Thacker on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Frank Hora to Charlotte (AHL). Acivated F Lincoln Griffin from reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Mitch Versteeg from reserve. Placed D Clint Filbrandt on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Colton Heffley from reserve. Placed D Jordan Schneider on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Zach Remers from reserve. Placed F Ryan Kuffner on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Jake Smith from injured reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Luke Bafia and F Brendan Soucie from reserve. Placed D Riley McCourt on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Claimed F Conor Landrigan off waivers from South Carolina. Placed Fs Tyler Bird and Nick Bligh on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Acquired F Ryan Roth from Jacksonville. Claimed F Danick Paquette off wiavers from Trois-Rivieres. Activated D Mike Chen from reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Macoy Erkamps from injured reserve. Activated F Ben Holmstrom from reserve. Placed D Carter Allen on reserve. Placed F Jake Coleman on injured reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Returned D Terrance Amorosa. Released G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo.

TULSA OILERS — Signed F Darren McCormick to a standard player contract.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Brandon Saigeon from reserve. Placed F Bobby Hampton on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Tyler Johnson. Claimed G Jake Theut off waivers from Norfolk. Activated D Alex Peters from injured reserve. Activated F Billy Exell from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F Stephen Johnson on injured reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed D Brandon Bye to a three-year contract extension with an additional one-year club option.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Declined club option of F Nani.

