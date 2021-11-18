FIU 73, Ball St. 60

BALL ST. (1-1)
Thomas 4-9 0-1 10, Sparks 3-4 1-2 7, Bumbalough 3-10 0-2 8, Cochran 2-6 0-0 4, Jacobs 1-4 0-0 3, Windham 3-10 0-0 8, Jihad 5-6 2-4 14, Sellers 0-4 0-0 0, Pearson 2-5 1-4 6. Totals 23-58 4-13 60.
FIU (2-1)
Brown 0-2 2-2 2, Pinkney 1-2 2-4 4, Banks 3-6 0-0 7, Brewer 8-12 4-4 25, Lovett 2-12 0-0 6, D.Jones 3-7 6-6 14, Hawkins 1-3 2-2 5, Smart 1-5 0-0 3, Hart 1-4 1-2 3, Wilcox 2-2 0-0 4, Krivokapic 0-1 0-0 0, Sanogo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 17-20 73.
Halftime_FIU 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 10-33 (Jihad 2-2, Thomas 2-6, Bumbalough 2-7, Windham 2-7, Jacobs 1-4, Pearson 1-4, Sellers 0-3), FIU 12-31 (Brewer 5-6, D.Jones 2-4, Lovett 2-8, Hawkins 1-2, Banks 1-3, Smart 1-4, Hart 0-1, Krivokapic 0-1, Brown 0-2). Rebounds_Ball St. 33 (Sparks, Bumbalough, Jihad 5), FIU 35 (Brown 9). Assists_Ball St. 17 (Bumbalough, Cochran, Jacobs 4), FIU 15 (Brewer, D.Jones 5). Total Fouls_Ball St. 14, FIU 17.
