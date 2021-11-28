FIU 84, North Florida 69

NORTH FLORIDA (1-7)

Hendricksen 1-10 2-2 4, Parker 2-8 2-2 6, Adedoyin 4-8 0-0 11, Placer 9-17 2-3 25, James 2-2 0-0 4, Aybar 3-3 1-2 7, Lanier 2-3 0-0 6, Preaster 2-4 0-0 4, Berenbaum 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-56 7-9 69.

FIU (6-1)

Brown 5-7 2-2 13, Pinkney 4-5 2-4 10, Banks 0-0 1-2 1, Brewer 2-8 4-6 9, Lovett 2-7 1-3 5, Jones 5-7 4-4 17, Krivokapic 6-8 1-1 18, Smart 2-3 1-1 6, Wilcox 0-0 0-0 0, Hawkins 2-4 0-0 5, Kelley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 16-23 84.

Halftime_North Florida 38-36. 3-Point Goals_North Florida 10-30 (Placer 5-12, Adedoyin 3-6, Lanier 2-3, Preaster 0-1, Hendricksen 0-8), FIU 12-23 (Krivokapic 5-7, Jones 3-3, Brown 1-2, Smart 1-2, Brewer 1-3, Hawkins 1-3, Kelley 0-1, Lovett 0-2). Rebounds_North Florida 28 (Parker 7), FIU 28 (Brown 6). Assists_North Florida 15 (Adedoyin 6), FIU 19 (Brewer 8). Total Fouls_North Florida 17, FIU 12. A_223 (5,000).

