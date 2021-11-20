Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

FIU hosts UNCG

The Associated Press
November 20, 2021 6:31 am
1 min read
      

UNC Greensboro (4-1) vs. Florida International (3-1)

McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays host to UNC Greensboro in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Friday. Florida International won over Green Bay 63-60, while UNC Greensboro fell 93-90 in overtime to UMass.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida International’s Tevin Brewer, Isaiah Banks and Clevon Brown have collectively scored 41 percent of all Panthers points this season.DOMINANT DE’MONTE: De’Monte Buckingham has connected on 35 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Leidos: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to whole-person health care.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Spartans. Florida International has an assist on 47 of 80 field goals (58.8 percent) across its past three contests while UNC Greensboro has assists on 34 of 71 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International has made 9.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among CUSA teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Route Fifty Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

F-35A Lightning II fighter flies high over Salinas